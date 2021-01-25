Cyberpunk 2077: version 1.1 is finally here and fixes many bugs

The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 had promised a big update to their game before the end of the month. Here it is, version 1.1 brings its share of fixes and bug fixes. In a tweet, CD Projekt Red announces that 1.2 is also under construction and is progressing well.

Something promised, something due. The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 have deployed the first big update of the game, Friday January 22 at the end of the day. It is already active on the online cloud gaming service Google Stadia and can be downloaded for consoles and PCs. According to the long list of changes announced, the stability of the title on old gen consoles would be much better, crowd effects better managed on Sony platforms and less and less slowdowns on Xbox One and Xbox consoles. Series.

Patch 1.1 is out on PC, consoles and Stadia! In this update, which lays the groundwork for the upcoming patches, we focused on various stability improvements and bugfixes. List of changes: https://t.co/NlSEKjsax7 pic.twitter.com/WjLcD0SaZk – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 22, 2021

On the PC side, there are also changes, the full list of which can be found – in English – in the link published by the tweet above.

If the update does not seem very large, it nevertheless upsets several GB of code and game files. This is in any case what announces a message published on the official account of GoG, the sales platform video games from CD Projekt Red. For 1.1 GB downloaded, it is necessary 70 GB of temporary free space (on PC at least) to make changes to more than … 60 GB of data and files. Don’t expect this patch to apply in minutes, both on consoles and on PC.

📢 # Cyberpunk2077 Patch 1.1 📢It weighs roughly 1.1GB, but implements changes to already existing files, meaning around 60GB of data has to be changed. That’s why GOG GALAXY needs roughly 70GB of free space for the patch to successfully update. pic.twitter.com/VWJ1OgbiAf – GOG.COM (@GOGcom) January 22, 2021

1.2, next gen optimizations and DLC

According to the schedule recently unveiled by the game’s creators, version 1.2 should arrive within a few weeks and should, too, bring its share of improvements and corrections. If she were to be released around February 14 or 16, that would be quite ironic. It was indeed the first launch period initially planned for the game … in 2020. Before it was postponed several times throughout the year and finally released on December 10, far from being as perfect as hoped.

Read also – Late start-up, distorted demos: Cyberpunk teams knew the game would be a fiasco

After version 1.2, it is the specific optimizations for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X consoles that will occupy part of the developers. Others should continue to work on fixing the remaining bugs.