Dark Desire Review | Season 2 has more mystery, but it’s unnecessary

In July 2020, at the height of the pandemic, a new Mexican drama premiered on Netflix: dark desire. Starring Maite Perroni, a teenage icon of the 2000s, the series brought to the streaming platform a very engaging story, full of mysteries and very sexual scenes.

The formula, already known in great soap operas in the country of origin, worked so well that Netflix bet on a second season, which is now available in 15 episodes. The plot picks up the story after a while, but without failing to show that sexual desire is to blame for all the darkest events of the first season.

Warning: This review may contain spoilers for Season 2 of Dark Desire!

in the second season of dark desire, Alma Solares (Maite Perroni) and Darío Guerra (Alejandro Speitzer) remained apart for a while and are back in a relationship, against everything and everyone. It is clear that they unite in the midst of a tragedy, which becomes the main plot of the series: the death of Julieta (Ariana Saavedra).

At her bachelorette party, the young woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the top of a building. However, in a short time, suspicions point to Darío or Alma, and the series focuses on trying to solve another mystery, mixing criminal investigation with eroticism. At each step of the investigation process, the plot includes its already known sex scenes, which are very well choreographed and rehearsed.

Who Killed Juliet?

The way out for the second season of dark desire make sense is to continue to live up to the name, creating a mystery around forbidden relationships. If in the initial episodes it was possible to empathize with Darío, in the new ones it is impossible to defend him. Series creator Leticia López Margalli joined the writers to create yet another complex, layered story.

We are fooled by Darío from start to finish, which happens with the invention of an alleged double for the character, who could also be his twin brother who would have died as a baby. The distrust is presented at the beginning of the series, being finalized in the last episodes, until the truth is really revealed.

All this, however, is mixed up with the investigation of Julieta’s death, leaving the plot as a whole in great uncertainty.

To explain what happened that day, on top of the building, dark desire delves into Darío’s life, going back to the past and unearthing every delicate moment of his sordid life. We are introduced to new characters who are directly linked to the protagonist and who have contributed to his present actions.

Finally, the series managed to mix all these ingredients and not put all the blame on just one person, bringing a complex but easy to understand mystery.

Revelation

The Mexican series managed to build the mystery around the new case very well, focusing not only on answering a question, in the case of who would have killed Julieta. Instead, the Mexican production is geared towards a worthy twist for Alma. The character was able to control her attraction to Darius and not give herself completely to this troubled romance. For being the last season, the plot brings a satisfactory outcome of justice.

Still, the second season of dark desire it was unnecessary. Although the first season ended with a hook for a second, the invention of a new crime left the initial premise of the plot aside, despite still relying on eroticism, being a little less dramatic and going straight to the point. It’s like we’re watching a new series, from another genre.

However, since it is done and finished, at least we had a satisfactory progress and conclusion.

dark desire is available on Netflix in two seasons.