Dark web markets earn nearly $ 2 billion in cryptocurrencies

Through the dark web, illegal markets raised $ 1.7 billion in cryptocurrencies throughout the year 2020. A single Russian platform called Hydra was responsible for 75% of the amount. The information is from Chainalysis, a cybersecurity and research company, which published a new report this last Tuesday (03).

The statistical differences between the years 2019 and 2020 were minimal in terms of revenue. However, the number of individual purchases in these illegal markets declined last year. The highlight of the report, in fact, is the discovery of a Russian dark web market, Hydra, as the main responsible for the transactions.

What is Hydra?

It is an illegal online marketing platform that originated in Russia, but operates in part of Europe. Anyone can sell or buy through virtual stores easily created without any regulation. Launched in 2015, Hydra operates on the dark web and many of its transactions involve cryptocurrencies due to the pseudo-anonymous nature that blockchain technology provides.

Hydra is the oldest trade scheme on the dark web and has multiple tools to reinforce the anonymity of its users. Even though it is publicly known, the platform operates mainly by facilitating the trade in illicit products, such as drugs, false documents and others.

Hydra generates 75% of dark web cryptocurrency revenue

Of the total of $ 1.7 billion in cryptocurrencies raised by the dark web trade, the Russian site is responsible for 75% of the amount. “Hydra is a major driver of the crypto crime scene in Eastern Europe … which has one of the highest volume rates for digital currency transactions associated with criminal activities,” says the report by Chainalysis researchers.

The document also highlights that the illegal platform is considered one of the top ten entities that send values ​​in cryptocurrencies that prevent illicit trade to the region. “We see that almost all the growth in market activity on the dark web that we saw in 2020 can be attributed to a specific platform: Hydra”, he concludes.

The activities are made possible in the following way: “(The couriers) leave their packages in hidden and remote public places… which are then shared with the buyers. In this way, no physical exchanges are made and, unlike traditional dark web markets, suppliers do not have to take any chances using the postal system ”, explained the researchers.

Cryptocurrency use in crime falls in 2020

However, in general, the use of cryptocurrencies by criminals fell in 2020. Previously, Chainalysis pointed out that around US $ 10 billion in cryptocurrencies came from illegal activities last year, while in 2019 that volume was US $ 21 , 4 billion.

The report also points out that, on the global stage, only 0.34% of the total volume of cryptocurrency transactions came from criminal activities in 2020. The new percentage represents a large reduction compared to 2.1% in 2019. “Related crimes cryptocurrencies are falling and are still a small part of the overall economy of the digital currency market, ”concluded the document.

With information: Decrypt