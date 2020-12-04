Darty: -28% on the Jabra Elite 85H Bluetooth headset

Music lovers will appreciate Darty’s offer. The e-tailer made a discount of 70 euros on the Bluetoooth Jabra Elite 85H headset, which puts this accessory at 179 euros.

Initially known for its professional products, Jabra has managed to diversify and offer quality consumer audio products such as the Elite 85H Bluetooth headphones that Darty is currently selling at 179 euros instead of 249 euros. These wireless on-ear headphones are compact (they are foldable and weigh 296 g) and benefit from neat finishes. It is able to connect in multipoint, in other words you can pair it simultaneously with two devices. The controls are made via three small buttons on the right ear cup, a fourth on the back of the left ear cup which allows you to activate or deactivate the active noise reduction or engage the HearTrough mode for hear surrounding noises. Convenient in the street so as not to get run over! This Jabra headset is compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. You will be able to know the weather forecast, save an appointment in your calendar without taking out your smartphone by simply pressing the button on the right earpiece. Another plus, the Elite 85H is equipped with SmartSound technology to adapt the audio settings and noise reduction to your sound environment.

The brand states that these headphones have a battery life of 36 hours with noise canceling activated and that a 15-minute charge provides an additional five hours of listening. She also points out that the helmet is guaranteed for two years against rain and dust. Another advantage is the Jabra Sound + app. It gives access to additional functions such as personalization of the musical profile, choice of voice assistant, modulation of ambient noise to be filtered … The Elite 85H can obviously be used as a hands-free kit for your telephone calls. Note that it has a 3.5mm mini-jack input for wired use and a USB-C port for charging.

Find here the Jabra Elite 85H at 179 euros.

