Home Technology Tech news Darty: -28% on the Jabra Elite 85H Bluetooth headset
TechnologyTech news

Darty: -28% on the Jabra Elite 85H Bluetooth headset

By kenyan

Music lovers will appreciate Darty’s offer. The e-tailer made a discount of 70 euros on the Bluetoooth Jabra Elite 85H headset, which puts this accessory at 179 euros.

Initially known for its professional products, Jabra has managed to diversify and offer quality consumer audio products such as the Elite 85H Bluetooth headphones that Darty is currently selling at 179 euros instead of 249 euros. These wireless on-ear headphones are compact (they are foldable and weigh 296 g) and benefit from neat finishes. It is able to connect in multipoint, in other words you can pair it simultaneously with two devices. The controls are made via three small buttons on the right ear cup, a fourth on the back of the left ear cup which allows you to activate or deactivate the active noise reduction or engage the HearTrough mode for hear surrounding noises. Convenient in the street so as not to get run over! This Jabra headset is compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. You will be able to know the weather forecast, save an appointment in your calendar without taking out your smartphone by simply pressing the button on the right earpiece. Another plus, the Elite 85H is equipped with SmartSound technology to adapt the audio settings and noise reduction to your sound environment.

The brand states that these headphones have a battery life of 36 hours with noise canceling activated and that a 15-minute charge provides an additional five hours of listening. She also points out that the helmet is guaranteed for two years against rain and dust. Another advantage is the Jabra Sound + app. It gives access to additional functions such as personalization of the musical profile, choice of voice assistant, modulation of ambient noise to be filtered … The Elite 85H can obviously be used as a hands-free kit for your telephone calls. Note that it has a 3.5mm mini-jack input for wired use and a USB-C port for charging.

Find here the Jabra Elite 85H at 179 euros.

This article is a selection made by the 01net.com team, in complete independence. However, it is possible that this content offers an affiliate link. If you click on this link, the e-merchant can pay us a commission. For you nothing changes !

Related news

Spotify has developed an AI capable of detecting if a song is plagiarism

Tech news kenyan -
Aimed at songwriters, Spotify's new artificial intelligence could prevent many lawsuits. Based on the patents filed by the company, it would be able...
Read more

Black Friday: -34% on the Arlo Pro 3 surveillance camera

Tech news kenyan -
For Black Friday, Arlo offers a discount of 101 euros on its Pro 3 surveillance camera, which puts it at 198.99 euros. Would you...
Read more

Intel to contract TSMC to manufacture certain Atom and Xeon chips

Tech news kenyan -
The delay in its roadmap to decrease the fineness of engraving pushes Intel to knock on the door of the Taiwanese TSMC to produce...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Akothee blasts unnatentive guests at her daughter’s graduation ceremony

Entertainment Nina Blak -
The self-proclaimed president of single ladies Akothee earlier this week threw one lavish graduation ceremony afterparty for her firstborn daughter Vesha Shailan. Vesha had just...
Read more

All for clout! Bahati and Diana Marua stage break-up to promote...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Controversial musician Bahati and his wife Diana Marua have managed to fool Kenyans on social media over the past few days by perfectly staging...
Read more

Man who ‘resurrected’ in morgue dies

News Connie Mukenyi -
A man whose story made rounds on social media last week after he 'resurrected' on the 25th of November 2020 while in the morgue...
Read more

Governor sonko impeached

News Stanley Kasee -
Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi has been impeached. A total of 88 Members of the County Assembly out of 122voted for the impeachment of...
Read more

Mulamwah breaks silence on dating socialite Shakila

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Comedian Mulamwa has finally addressed rumours that he is dating controversial teenage socialite Shakila. The fast-rising funny man chose to sidestep the topic and instead...
Read more

Willy Paul gives his opinion on Bahati’s break-up stunt

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Hit song maker Bahati has received severe backlash from netizens today after pulling a break-up stunt with his wife Diana Marua in a bid...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke