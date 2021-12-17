DC Comics Announces Adult Comic in Luxury Format with Flash Villains Gallery

Stamp Black Label from DC Comics focuses on publishing stories outside the main continuity of the publisher and with more mature tones, such as Batman: Last Knight on Earth. And now, for 2022, a new series on the label will bring the focus to Captain Frio and other members of the Flash Gallery of Villains.

The series, named rogues, (English name of Flash’s gallery of villains), will show Captain Cold leading his henchmen on a last major mission, 10 years after their last joint crime.

The story, which will feature scripts by Joshua Williamson and drawings by Leomacs, promises to be a violent and noir tale, showing the villains departing on an extremely dangerous mission: the theft of the largest undetectable gold reserve in the world, which is in the possession of the Gorilla Good in Gorilla City.

Check out Rogues’ official synopsis, freely translated by Kenyannews, Next:

Ten years ago, the Flash Gallery of Villains broke up and went its own way. But after so long, fate has not smiled on criminals, who find themselves trapped in an endless cycle of imprisonment, rehabilitation and dead-end jobs. However, Captain Cold has a plan, which could knock him and his friends out of rock bottom and make them richer than they ever dreamed of being: Go to the center of Gorilla City and steal Gorilla Groot’s untraceable gold, the currently responsible for the largest crime syndicate in the world.

The first edition of rogues, out of a total of four, will arrive at the comic shops Americans on March 22, 2022.