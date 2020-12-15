December Nintendo Switch Online brings Donkey Kong Country 3

After the rescue of Donkey Kong Country and Country 2 at the SNES library, it was the turn of the third title in the series to debut Nintendo Switch Online on 18 December 2020. The game, as well as The Ignition Factor, Super Valis IV, Tuff And Nuff and Nightshade will be added to the SNES and NES library at no additional cost to service subscribers.

Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service that allows players to have backups of saves in the cloud, play online games and access to some exclusive games, such as Tetris 99 and a catalog of NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) and SNES (Super Nintendo) .

December Nintendo Switch Online Games

1. Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie’s Quest Double Trouble

After the adventure in Diddy’s Kong Quest, it is the turn of Dixie, Diddy’s girlfriend, to have her own journey to save the missing Kongs. In Donkey Kong Country 3, released in 1996 for the SNES, the player will be able to explore at least 40 levels, controlling Dixie or his cousin Kiddy in search of Diddy and Donkey, the characters that disappeared after a trip in search of bananas.

2. The Ignition Factor

Back in 1994, The Ignition Factor puts the player in the shoes of a fireman who must rescue people from burning buildings. While putting out the fire to make way, you need to manage the resources and tools for the challenges you encounter – not every fire goes out with water.

3. Super Valis IV

From 1992, Super Valis IV was released for SNES and is now emulated on the Nintendo Switch. In possession of the Valis sword, Lena must use her skills to infiltrate the fortress of Galgear, the prince of the World of Darkness in possession of a magic ring. Lena’s goal is to defeat Galgear and rescue Valna, a former heroine kidnapped by the villain.

4. Tuff And Nuff

Tuff And Nuff is a fighting game released in 1993 on the SNES. Four champions seek the challenge of the big tower, defeating several enemies along the way, while evolving their skills and special attacks. The final destination is Jade, the self-proclaimed Fighter King.

5. Nightshade

The only NES title for the December list on Nintendo Switch Online. In Nightshade, the player takes control of the vigilante Mark, who seeks to reestablish the law in Metro City, a city dominated by crime. You will need to earn popularity points with citizens to get the power out of the wrong hands, using point-and-click mechanics to solve the stages.

Bonus: confidential information

As in the last update to the Nintendo Switch Online library, some tips (cheats) were released to help players in these games of the 90s. The video codes are valid for extra items or levels in Donkey Kong Country 3, The Ignition Factor and Super Valis IV.

With information: Nintendo.