Deep fake has been used by someone who pretends to be a Russian politician in Europe

Several European parliamentarians are being approached by and talking to someone posing as Leonid Volkov, chief of staff of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is currently in prison. The person – or group of people – responsible for such a campaign is using the technology known as deep fake, which employs artificial intelligence to mimic the face and voice of another person in video conferences; Volkov himself was surprised by the realism of his fake counterpart.

Leaders from the UK, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and the Netherlands have been sharing, over the past weekend, their bizarre experiences with the fake Russian spokesman, who would be approaching them and holding conversations about Navalny’s political campaigns through platforms like Zoom. Among the deceived figures, we can mention Richards Kols and Tom Tugendhat, who are, respectively, the chairs of Latvia’s foreign affairs committees. Both used Twitter to comment on what happened.

Putin’s Kremlin is so weak and so frightened by Navalry’s power that they are conducting false meetings to dishonor Navalry’s team. They got me today. They are not going to broadcast the parts where I call Putin a murderer and a thief, so I’m writing them here, ”said Tugendhat. For him, the person responsible for the deep fake wants to taint the opposition movement and still get inside information about the collaboration of European leaders with such a political bias.

Putin’s Kremlin is so weak and frightened of the strength of @navalny they’re conducting fake meetings to discredit the Navalny team. They got through to me today. They won’t broadcast the bits where I call Putin a murderer and thief, so I’ll put it here. – Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) April 21, 2021

Kols used his Facebook profile to share a more detailed account. He says in Latvian that he was approached via email by the fake Volkov on March 16 asking for an opportunity to talk to Saeima (as the Parliament of Latvia is called) about the Navalry campaign. “The conversation took the form of a videoconference in which this fake Volkov thanked Latvia for its support and strong position on European Union sanctions, highlighting the importance of international pressure to release Navalny and other political prisoners,” he recalls.

“The conversation was somewhat vague and short. There was nothing to suggest that we were meeting a fake Volkov, someone trying to make a joke. We heard about the possibility that the Baltic Foreign Affairs Commissions were being ‘ridiculed’ during the past few days, when Ukrainian colleagues reported their encounter with a fake Volkov. In the case of Ukraine, however, the ‘joker’ behavior was completely different – openly provocative and extraordinary, which also allowed colleagues to understand that there was ‘something wrong here’, ”explains Kols.

Viltus pair @leonidvolkov jeb: kā trīs Baltijas valstis satika viltvārdi un kā vēlāk tāpat “uzķērās” @ltvzinas. Mans skaidrojums šeit: https://t.co/KClylfJEiV. Attēlā – īstais un neīstais @leonidvolkov. Cik viegli will grūti abi atšķirami – to vērtējiet paši. pic.twitter.com/q6IZf5kVYL – Rihards Kols (@RihardsKols) April 22, 2021

Sharing a photo of the royal chief of staff and his “copy”, Kols added that the episode serves as “a very painful lesson”, but necessary, for countries to be attentive to the “post-truth era”.

Campaign or trolling?

It is difficult to say who is behind the fake Volkov – unlike Tugendhat, Kols believes that video calls can be a simple “trolling” of a famous pair of Russian comedians known by the pseudonyms Vovan and Lexus. Sought by The Guardian through Facebook, Alexei Stolyarov, Lexus’ real name, did not deny having talked to Kols recently, but guarantees that he did not use any type of filter or deep fake technology to impersonate the opposing boss.

Anyway, such an episode is emblematic in demonstrating how powerful – and dangerous – deep fakes can be, being possible to use them as real weapons of political war (such as coordinated networks of disinformation). This is something we should be concerned with especially during this period of social isolation, in which face-to-face meetings are avoided and sensitive conversations are being organized through video calls.