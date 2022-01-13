Deleted Eternals Scene Reveals the True Nature of Dinosaurs

To celebrate the arrival of eternal to Disney+, Marvel Studios released one of the scenes that were left out of the final version of the feature that gives more context about the Goblin (Lia McHug), in addition to showing that dinosaurs are nothing like we always imagined.

The most interesting part of the passage, which lasts just over two minutes, is precisely the depth it gives to the eternal child. The scene takes place shortly after Sersi’s initial performance, when she arrives to teach at the university. So we see Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) interacting with the Goblin.

And that’s when we discover that she is not very supportive of their relationship – something that is almost not present in the version that hit theaters. The girl strolls through the museum and reveals that dinosaurs are not actually large prehistoric lizards, but deviants, and even uses her power of illusion to recreate one of the monsters in one of the bones on display.

Also, after complaining that the statues of Thena (Angelina Jolie) never portray her correctly, the Goblin goes on to explain how everything humans have accomplished throughout history—from the top of the food chain to the creation of concepts like nation and even money—was something introduced by the Eternals.

The funny thing about the scene is that Whitman doesn’t believe anything that’s presented, thinking she’s just making it up because she’s in a bad mood. And while he tries to explain that nothing will change in the relationship between the young woman and her aunt — another relationship that was left out of the film —, she makes all the revelations involving Ikaris (Richard Madden), Sersi’s ex-boyfriend.

But, as much as it is an interesting scene and it brings some concepts that expand the personality of the Goblin, it’s also easy to understand why she was left out of the final version. This rivalry she has with Whitman is something that doesn’t develop in the plot and all the explanations she presents here are easily replaced by other more expository moments that work better. Still, it’s a nice extra even to give Harington more screen time, which was completely underused in eternal.