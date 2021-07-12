Delivery app promises to help you recover objects left at your ex’s house

Breakups can be quite tumultuous (to say the least) and sometimes there was such a mess that you didn’t even have time to gather your things before heading back to your personal retreat. Recovering these forgotten belongings, however, can be hard on the heart. Wouldn’t it be interesting, then, to have a delivery service that would spare you this inconvenience?

This is the concept of Postdates. The app’s purpose is to literally save you from meeting or talking with your ex-partner to get your belongings back. Forgot something at your ex’s house and don’t want to go to his house to get it? Activate the service so that a delivery person does the hard work and leaves the desired item at your door with minimal stress.

Would exchanging messages and arranging an Uber delivery solve the problem? Yes, no doubt. The Postdates idea is not unique, but the approach is extremely unusual. After all, how many relationships end daily to justify creating an app with that single role? Besides, how to prevent a delivery person, who has nothing to do with the problem, from getting involved in a couple’s still intense confusion for simply going to get a pair of sneakers?

These inconsistencies make it clear, then, that Postdates is not necessarily a full-service, but that was the idea of ​​its creators — Brian Wagner, Ani Acopian, and Suzy Shinn. The post-breakup delivery app is not a service like the most popular apps of its kind, but a joke that involves the concept of using services to avoid the confrontations and inconveniences of life.

Each Postdates delivery costs a fixed amount of $29.99 ($155 in direct conversion) with an additional $3.99 (approximately $20) to cover the “emotional work” of the service and the delivery person . Not even in the United States the value is attractive, therefore, giving up on possible conciliations has a very high cost.

And that is exactly the obstacle used to make the client think: is it what you are willing to pay to get your belongings back without it implying a reunion with your ex? Was the breakup so intense that you paid a company to go to your old love’s house to collect the desired items? These are questions that, according to Shinn, should arise when opting for the service.

The idea is to go viral

Acopian and Shinn are known for these unusual ideas — and chances are you’re familiar with some of them already. If you’ve heard of initiatives like ScrubHub, the satire of the adult content site PornHub filled with videos of people washing their hands, or Amazon Dating, the imitation of the giant’s store that allowed you to order a new boyfriend within 24 hours, know that both are the duo’s creations.

The service, for now, works, as reported by the Vice. To put the app to the test, reporter Katie Way and her boyfriend forged an unresolved breakup. In the split, however, photos were left behind — and then Postdates sprang into action.

Everything went well: the order was made, the pretend ex-boyfriend confirmed the address and the service put a delivery person on the way. There was no tracking of orders, but the experience was somewhat curious for Way, who had his possessions back in a paper package, almost like a fast food snack.

“Overall, the experience was smooth, of course, but painless? At that price, not so much”, describes the reporter. The service “technically works”, but its purpose is exclusively to make noise on the internet, inducing people to ask themselves about the need for a service like this and what its applications would be in everyday life.

won’t last forever

Postdates are available to residents of New York and Los Angeles, both in the US, for a limited time. Acopian says the service will remain on the air as long as there are resources to make deliveries (such as custom packaging).

Logically, there are no expansion plans for the tool, which should meet its definitive end soon. Still, it is an interesting reflection on the end of such intimate ties. If you want to take a look at the service, go to the official Postdates website and try to build a basket of lost items.