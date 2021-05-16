Designer creates bold concept of iPhone 13 that would solve notch issue

While rumors of a smaller notch on the iPhone 2021 are getting hotter, a bold concept points to another path that Apple could follow and perhaps please a good portion of consumers. Instead of reducing the cutout, how about placing the sensors in an extra area of ​​the cell phone?

It is the idea of ​​designer Antonio De Rosa, who created the concept below, baptized by himself as iPhone M1. Instead of a centered cutout at the top of the screen, he created an extension of the device, which makes the right half a little higher than the left and houses all the components present in the cut that now occupy the central part of the top of the screen. device.

In addition, the design still gives a unique look to the Apple phone. At the rear, the extension is aligned with the camera module, which is composed of a triple set of sensors plus LiDAR, all in the same size. A microphone is right in the center, and the LED flash just below the lower sensors.

+4

Moreover, the iPhone M1 follows the lines of the iPhone 12, with straight sides, buttons in the same positions, as well as the antenna lines. De Rosa also bet on a fingerprint reader under the screen and even created advertising images for the device, in addition to a video, which you can see at the end of the article.

“Concept design is amazing and funny: you can create something that doesn’t exist practically without limits. This is a concept to dream about the best features that we could have in an iPhone 13 ”, wrote the designer. There is no description of specifications, the idea is just to show the look, really.