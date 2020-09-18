Home Technology Tech news Developers receive first beta version of iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 14.2 and...
Developers receive first beta version of iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1

By kenyan

This week Apple started releasing the public and stable version of its main operating systems, such as iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 14, in addition to watchOS 7 for the owners of some iPhones, iPads, Apple TV and Apple Watch.

However, the system development team continues to implement improvements to the system and has just released the first beta for developers of iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1, which are the new variants of each of the operating systems that started to reach the audience in the last few days.

So far few new features have been noticed for the new versions, but we already know of some of them. One, for example, adds a shortcut for Shazam’s song recognition straight from the Control Center. With this, users can identify a song that is played in the environment and, if it is available, can be located by Apple Music for playback directly on the iPhone.

Another novelty is the function called “People Detection” (or “people detection”). When activating it, the user can click on a search icon to show the distance between him and someone nearby.

In addition, the music controls in the Control Center have been redesigned and now features title recommendations when nothing is playing. Finally, the Watch application icon was also redesigned on the system.

The new beta versions can now be downloaded by the Apple application developer community. However, there is no forecast for a possible public beta of the software.

