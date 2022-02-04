Did your nude leak? The rise in cases reinforces the need for more efficient protection

On the internet, it is common for people who are flirting to exchange intimate photos with each other, the famous nudes. But after the end of bonds between individuals, there is a reality in which one of the parties, to harm the other, makes the personal images publicly available – a process popularly called Revenge Porn.

THE Revenge Porn (revenge pornography, in free translation), is a crime foreseen in the law nº 13.718 and punishable with up to five years in prison for the responsible. The practice violates the rights to intimacy and is therefore considered a form of violence, especially when the partner is responsible.

To get an idea of ​​the importance of the subject, according to the survey “Real Violence in the Virtual World”, carried out by the Avon Institute, the second main violence suffered by women and girls in digital environments is threats of leaking intimate images (24%). In addition, 84% stated that ex-partners were linked to stalking in digital media.

“At first glance, talking about cybersecurity linked to relationships may not sound romantic, but nowadays we need to pay extra attention to what we do online. There is always the later and long-term possibility of the content being shared with strangers. Therefore, it is worth being careful with the exchange of intimate content, preferably using real, encrypted applications that inhibit printing and sharing”, explains Fabio Assolini, senior security analyst at security firm Kaspersky.

How to protect yourself from leaks nudes



Even people in older relationships always run the risk of the bond being ended in a negative way, with the ex-partner being able to make wrong and even criminal decisions, such as leaking nudes above mentioned.

Kaspersky, however, says that these situations can be avoided, starting with some steps of virtual security and the relationship that create barriers in these criminal practices.

Check them out below:

Create relationship rules: When you start sharing bills and devices with your partner — such as computers, online banking, and streaming service accounts — set some rules about what you’re happy to share, and for what purpose. And stick to these rules, so you’re both comfortable;

To avoid email tracking, disable automatic image downloading and only download images from trusted senders;

Use a VPN to hide your real IP address if you suspect the partner in question may be trying to spy on you.

In addition to these tips, we emphasize that there are also measures such as sending images that can self-destruct after viewing them in the main messengers on the market. Even if you trust that you will receive the photo, using functions like these don’t cost anything and can guarantee less headaches in the future.