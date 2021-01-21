Disassembled by iFixit, Apple’s AirPods Max headphones reveal a removable headband

Apple’s headphones get a good repairability rating, scoring 6 out of 10.

IFixit teardown specialists have taken on Apple’s new high-end AirPods Max headphones. The good news is that the ear cushions are easily removable, thanks to a magnetic attachment system. It will therefore be easy to replace them if they are damaged. iFixit – – But the surprise is in the hoop, which can be removed without having to take out the screwdriver. Just insert a small point, for example the tool to extract the SIM card from smartphones, into a hole under the pads and it comes off easily. Apple may have planned to offer other types of hoops than the one currently delivered. iFixit – – The rest of the disassembly is more complicated due to the presence of many screws of different types, including the Pentalobe used very often by Apple. The dismantlers also noticed the presence of adhesives which make it difficult to open the headphones. However, they have reached the two motherboards that contain the electronic components, including Apple’s H1 circuit.

In the end, the Apple AirPods Max headset obtains a repairability score of 6 out of 10, thanks in part to the easily removable earpads and headband. Too bad there are so many screws to remove to access all the components.

Source : iFixit