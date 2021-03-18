Disco Elysium and more indie games to be released on PS5 and PS4

Winner of The Game Awards as “Best indie game” in 2019, Disco Elysium will be released for PS5, PS4 and Google Stadia, later this month, on March 30th. In addition, other games from independent producers will also reach Sony consoles.

Call of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, this version has extra and revised content, after being hugely successful on the PC. The edition for PS5 will also feature scenes at 60 fps, smoother, and graphics in 4K, in addition to surround sound.

The version The Final Cut includes new characters, more areas to explore, more missions and the addition that is perhaps the most significant: voices for all characters in the game. Those who bought the game on Steam will receive all this content for free, via update, also on March 30.

please note that Disco Elysium: The Final Cut will be released later this year for Nintendo Switch and Xbox, but without a set date.

More indie games on PS5

In addition to Disco Elysium, Sony has confirmed six other indie games for the PS5 and PS4. Among them we have:

Each game mentioned above contains a direct link to the official trailer, if you are curious to check out graphics and gameplay. Release dates vary, as reported.

With information: The Verge.