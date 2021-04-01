Discord already works (partially) on the Xbox Series X browser

The Discord text and audio communication platform – considered one of the most popular today, especially among the gamer community – can finally be used on the Xbox Series X … But with a few caveats. As noted by game journalist Tom Warren, the console received an update that makes its Edge browser compatible with the service – after all, this new edition is based on Chromium (same Google Chrome base project), which allows it to run web apps .

Still, there are limitations. For now, the browser does not seem to recognize the console’s microphone, which restricts you from speaking on voice calls – you can still hear them, but not actively participate. The rest of the features seem to work perfectly, but bugs can occur at one time or another, as the app has not yet been optimized for the video game. Furthermore, the only “lucky ones” who are receiving such an update are the members of Microsoft’s Alpha Skip-Ahead beta program.

Discord also works on Xbox Series X with the new Microsoft Edge Chromium version. It’s all very early and still in alpha testing so mic input doesn’t work yet, but you can join calls, text chat, and use Discord as you would on the web 👍 pic.twitter.com/ldkRcrWkZ2 – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 30, 2021

Incidentally, although this has not been tested, such a new browser would theoretically be able to also run Stadia (Google’s game streaming platform) and GeForce Now (Nvidia’s service that allows you to run games from the PC and other libraries) such as the Epic Games Store). This would make the Xbox Series X a true console-joker, capable of running works aimed at a number of different platforms. Again, however, it is noteworthy that none of this has been tested.

It is also worth remembering that we have glimpsed several rumors about a possible purchase of Discord by Microsoft – recently, a report in The Wall Street Journal stated that the companies would be close to closing a deal, and the value of the transaction could go beyond the mark of the $ 10 billion. Perhaps it is because of this future purchase that Discord is not yet ready to adapt to the Series X; Microsoft itself should be in charge of optimizing it for the console if the merger takes place.