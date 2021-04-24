You may have heard about the history of Atlantis, the lost city, supposedly swallowed up by the sea and disappeared forever – it left no evidence of its existence behind. What we have is just a myth that was contacted by Plato, and mankind is full of myths and legends, isn’t it? But the cities that have really existed over the past millennia? About 6,000 years ago, the first formations of cities began to appear, becoming increasingly complex in their ways of organizing themselves. Since then, many societies have also collapsed, leaving cities lost in time behind.

Thanks to numerous expeditions undertaken by archaeologists from around the world, many of these cities are beginning to be rediscovered. Some of them were only possible thanks to the combination of archeology and new technological tools – they emerged from a distant past and provided a series of pieces for researchers to trace their stories. And they also make us think about how many lost cities must remain buried or under dense tropical forests, but here you can see 5 lost cities that have been rediscovered.

Discover 5 lost cities that have been rediscovered

1 – Machu Picchu

Only on July 24, 1911, the city was rediscovered by American professor Hiram Bringham, while leading an expedition from Yale University. At that time, Bringham sought to find the city of the descendants of the Incas, Vilcabamba, which was built as a refuge for those fleeing Spanish invaders. As he passed through the Urubamba canyon, the professor learned that there were abundant ruins at the top of the mountain – the challenge would be to reach them.

Also known as the “Lost City of the Incas”, Machu Picchu means, in Quechua, “old mountain” and, perhaps, it is one of the most famous rediscovered cities in the world. Located on a mountain in Peru, at 2,400 meters high, it is estimated that the city was built around the 15th century, as one of the main symbols of the Inca Empire – present in part of western South America, centered on the Cordillera del Andes.

Upon arriving in the old city, he was faced with a landscape of ruins taken by native vegetation, but with buildings that were undoubtedly abandoned for a long time. Bringham returned to Machu Picchu on a new expedition in 1912, and in the years that followed, 1914 and 1915, several other explorers mapped and explored the location and surroundings of the lost city in detail.

2 – Çatalhüyük

The city was rediscovered by archeologists around 1958, in the Southern Plateau of Anatolia, in Asia Minor, and its territory spanned more than 32 acres, up to 18 layers, about 21 meters deep. Further research indicates that the complex has been inhabited, uninterruptedly, for more than 1,150 years. In 2012, the city was declared a world heritage site by UNESCO.

Located in modern-day Turkey, Çatalhüyük is perhaps one of the oldest cities in human history ever discovered. In fact, it was not a city as we have in mind today. Dating from 6,700 years BC, it is considered one of the largest settlements of the Neolithic period in a region known as Asia Minor.

Today we know that Çatalhüyük has a very refined culture stage, in addition to houses built with bricks and the entrance was through the roof – the access between the houses was made from the top of the other houses -, and within them there were platforms for sleeping, sitting and work. Their dead were buried inside the house, in a fetal position, which possibly involved ritualistic processes.

3 – Mayan Megalopolis

In 2018, a group of researchers identified the ruins of more than 60,000 structures such as houses, palaces, elevated highways and other types of architectural features. All hidden by the dense Guatemalan jungle. It was, in fact, a great megalopolis of the Mayan people – a civilization that reached its peak in Central America some 1,200 years ago.

The most interesting thing about this rediscovery is that, in addition to being very recent, it was possible thanks to the combination of new technologies and archaeological studies. In this case, the great complex of Mayan ruins was observed with the revolutionary technology called Light Detection And Ranging (LiDar) – through the properties of the optics, it is able to remove the dense forest and reveal hidden ruins.

4 – Urkesh: forgotten city of the hurritas

Buried for thousands of years, it was only in the 1980s that archaeologists discovered Tell Mozan – a high mound that hid what was left of the old palace, temple and square. Only 10 years later did the researchers conclude that it was, in fact, the lost city of Ukesh.

Ukesh was an important political and religious center between 4,000 and 1,300 BC, located in what is now northern Syria, close to the borders between Turkey and Iraq. In addition to being one of the main trade routes between Syria and Mesopotamia, the city was also home to the Hurrites – a people from Mesopotamia.

The rediscovered city is one of the first known in history to have a model of urbanization quite different from the complex model of Sumerian cities.

5 – Lost gold city of Luxor

Discovered in September 2020, the city of Akhenaton – present-day Egyptian city Luxor – still has a lot to explore. The so-called “lost golden city of Luxor” would have been built as a city of short occupation by Pharaoh Akhenaton, dating from the time of Pharaoh Amenhotep III, who ruled between 1386 BC and 1353 BC.

The state of conservation impressed the researchers. The structures are full of everyday objects; the majority related to artistic and industrial production. Houses where workers could possibly have lived while serving Pharaoh. Other elements related to the production of glass and metals.

The total size of the city has not yet been determined, but its dating is evident thanks to the hieroglyphs present in a variety of artifacts. Different layers of settlement observed by the researchers indicate different periods of occupation, going back to the period between the 3rd century AD and the 7th century AD.