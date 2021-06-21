Discover the 5 best video players for Android

Video players assumed, with the growing popularity of streaming platforms, a supporting position in front of users. Despite that, these apps are still very useful. Although its use is no longer focused on the reproduction of movies and series, they fit like a glove on other occasions, such as when remembering moments between family and friends.

To do so, you can use the native program on your Android phone. This option, however, may not be the most comfortable, especially if the videos are in less common formats. In this case, the best way out is to download a program dedicated to that function. Check out the top five video players for your device in the list below.

Archos Video Player Free

Compatibility: Android

Android Price: free

Archos Video Player Free is one of the most popular Android apps of its kind. In addition to supporting most video formats, such as MP4, MKV, WMV, AVI and FLV, the app also has an integrated subtitle download, being compatible with SRT, SUB, ASS and SMI.

With an extensive list of features, this program allows the transmission of videos for some TV models, in addition to allowing manual control of subtitles and audio. Although it has a relatively intuitive and simple interface, the free version ads can negatively interfere with the experience.

BSPlayer

Compatibility: Android

Android Price: free

BSPlayer is one of the oldest programs on the market and, despite that, it occupies a prominent position to this day. In this app, the user finds hardware acceleration technology, which makes playback smoother, providing battery savings and a more pleasant experience.

One of the most attractive features of the app is the Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) technology, which allows you to transmit videos from your cell phone to a TV over the Wi-Fi network. There is also support for subtitles and compatibility with files in compressed formats. As a bonus, the user can also watch the contents on a mini player, such as on Youtube.

MX Player

Compatibility: Android

Android Price: free

As with the previous options, MX Player is compatible with the most common video formats on the market and has support for several types of subtitles. The application, which also features hardware acceleration, promises fluid use and no “gags”.

One of the biggest highlights of this video player is perhaps the extremely intuitive interface. In addition to offering several themes for customization, MX Player has a differential when it comes to playback control.

On screen, you can change audio volume, lighting, content speed and image zoom through simple gestures. This also applies to subtitles, which can be zoomed in or out, moved in position, and even advanced.

VLC

Compatibility: Android

Android Price: free

Also well known, VLC is a very complete video player. In addition to basic features such as support for subtitles, the application allows the transmission of files via URL. With a built-in decoding system, there is no need to download plugins.

In addition to being compatible with the most common formats, this program supports videos in ISO, a format used to burn CDs and DVDs. For those who are curious, a beta version is offered through which new features are released in advance.

Video Player All Format

Compatibility: Android

Android Price: free

Video Player All Format is, compared to the other options on the list, the most basic alternative. Still, the user experience is not lacking. In addition to supporting 4K media, this player also supports Chromecast.

The player has built-in subtitle download, night mode, private folders and multiple playback controls. In addition, it is possible to watch the contents in split windows or in a mini player and, if the user prefers, the video can be placed in the “background” so that only the audio is played.