Discovery can double the life of lithium metal batteries

Researchers from Friedrich Schiller Universities in Germany, Wayne State University (WSU) and Boston University, both in the US, created a hybrid membrane capable of doubling the life of batteries made with lithium metal, bypassing the emergence of short-lived dendrites. circuit.

Until now, the biggest problem with these batteries, which provide twice the energy compared to lithium ions, was the formation of needle-like structures on the lithium metallic anode. These dendrites can pierce the membrane that separates the anode from the cathode and can cause irreversible damage and even ignite the battery.

“To test this method, we repeatedly recharged the batteries equipped with our hybrid separating membrane. Even after hundreds of charge and discharge cycles, we did not detect any dendritic growth,” explains Professor Antony George of the University’s Institute of Physics and Chemistry Friedrich Schiller and one of the authors of the study.

two-dimensional membrane

Dendrite is a buildup of lithium crystal that normally starts at the anode and can spread throughout the battery. It results from charging and discharging high current and its addition reduces the capacity of the available electrolyte in the battery, also decreasing its charge storage.

During this process of energy transfer, lithium ions move back and forth between the anode and cathode, forming a crystalline surface that grows three-dimensionally where atoms accumulate. To prevent the formation of dendrites, the researchers used two-dimensional membranes, which ensure the homogeneous transport of the ions.

“This extremely thin membrane is made of carbon, with pores having a diameter of less than a nanometer. These tiny openings prevent the nucleation that leads to dendrite formation. Instead, lithium is deposited on the anode as a smooth film, without affecting the functionality of the battery”, says the co-author of the study, Professor Andrey Turchanin, from the Center for Energy and Environmental Chemistry at Friedrich Schiller University.

Looking to the future

Lithium metal batteries have high energy density and are capable of significantly increasing the range of electric vehicles. Furthermore, if used in smaller electronic devices such as cell phones and laptop computers, they can ensure less reliance on the outlet and a much longer lifespan.

The next step is to make the application of the two-dimensional membrane integrated into the manufacturing processes adopted by the electronics industry. The researchers also intend to expand the studies, using the same technique in the construction of other types of batteries.

“The main innovation here is the stabilization of the electrode/electrolyte interface with an ultra-thin membrane that does not alter the current battery manufacturing process. The stability of this interface is critical to improving the safety of an electrochemical system and ensuring a more reliable power cell and efficient,” completes fellow study author Leela Mohana Reddy Arava, professor of mechanical engineering at WSU.