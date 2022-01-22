Discovery of the missing piece for the manufacture of quantum batteries

Researchers at the University of Adelaide in Australia, in partnership with a team of international scientists, believe they have found a possible way to make possible the manufacture of a quantum battery, capable of storing a greater amount of energy and charging faster.

To prove this possibility, they successfully demonstrated, and for the first time, a phenomenon known as superabsorption that, until then, was considered only theoretical. With this approach, it would be possible to increase the adoption of renewable energies and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

“Quantum batteries, which use quantum mechanical principles to improve their functional storage capabilities, require less charging time the larger they get,” explains professor of photonics and physical sciences James Q. Quach, the study’s lead author.

superabsorption

The phenomenon of superabsorption, among other quantum peculiarities, makes the impossible possible through the subtle manipulation of molecules on a quantum scale. According to scientists, this event is a collective effect in which transitions between states of matter interfere constructively.

This means that the more molecules that pass through a quantum energy storage device, the more electricity it will be able to absorb, resulting in shorter charging times, without compromising the physical integrity of the batteries and their chemical performance.

“Constructive interference occurs in all types of waves — like light and sound — when different amplitudes add up to give an effect greater than each wave alone. This allows the combined molecules to absorb light more efficiently than if each molecule were acting individually,” adds Quach.

The bigger the better

To prove the concept of superabsorption, the researchers constructed several microcavities of different sizes, each containing varying numbers of organic molecules. These microcavities were fabricated with alternating layers of silicon dioxide and niobium pentoxide.

Using these two materials, they created mirrored micro-cavities with a higher reflective capacity, allowing light to be stored inside for as long as possible. Each cavity received different amounts of molecules of an organic semiconductor, energized by a laser.

As the size of the microcavity increased, the number of molecules also increased, but the loading time decreased. In theory, a battery capable of simultaneously collecting and storing light energy would provide a significant cost reduction, in addition to reducing the unpredictability of solar energy technologies.

“This is a significant advance and a major milestone in the development of quantum batteries for renewable energy storage and miniature electronic device manufacturing. The next step will be to develop a fully functional prototype”, concludes Professor Quach.