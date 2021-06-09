Disney+ 30 Day Free Promotion Back to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

With the debut of Loki this Wednesday (09), Microsoft announced the return of 30 days free Disney+ for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on both Xbox and PC. The streaming trial period ended in January, but the Redmond giant said it listened to subscribers and brought the benefit back.

Both Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who have already tested the streaming platform and those who have never tried the service can enjoy the free month, as long as they do not have an active subscription to the service. To redeem the freebie, simply access the Xbox app on your console or PC, or the Xbox Game Pass app on Android or iOS.

Once logged in, users are taken to the Disney+ website to activate their subscription. The benefit is available until September 30th, that is, you can watch Loki, Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Cruella and who knows even Black Widow.