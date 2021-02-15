DJI FPV Combo: long before its release, the future drone unboxed on Youtube

Several weeks before its official announcement, DJI’s next drone is already the victim of unboxing.

The announcements of drones follow and look alike for DJI. That is to say that they are always preceded by leaks. This time, it is the next FPV Combo that is leaked and it is not a question of some technical information that would have been unveiled before the time, but of the product as a whole through an unboxing video of the SpiderMonkey YouTuber.

The FPV Combo, which will be DJI’s first drone in the Chinese brand’s first-person view, surprises with its rather atypical appearance. On the one hand, the black color contrasts with the usual gray of Mavic mini and other Phantoms. Above all, the camera, which generally rests on a nacelle under the drone, is this time positioned on its upper part. This design is obviously designed for racing, which is the primary mission of the FPV Combo.

An FPV model for drone racing

The video provides a fairly comprehensive overview of the future drone and its accessories, and they confirm the sporting orientation of the gadget. This will be accompanied by a slightly different controller from what DJI normally offers. And for good reason, the support to accommodate a smartphone is not necessary on an FPV model. As a result, the camera return is done via fairly futuristic glasses on which the antennas are placed. This is a second version of the DJI Goggles, which according to the Youtubeur would be lighter and more pleasant to the touch than the previous version. In contrast, the joystick, which looks like a console controller, features DJI’s new detachable and retractable joysticks as well as a new type of antenna that seems specific to the FPV Combo.

The model unpacked by SpiderMonkey does not come from a commercial lot (as shown by the mention “not for sale” on the box) but its authenticity does not seem to be questioned by the manufacturer’s specialists. The youtubeur did not dwell on the technical sheet of the drone. There is no doubt that all the specifications of the FPV Combo should be revealed well before the official release of the product, which is expected to take place in March.

