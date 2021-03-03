DJI FPV is a hybrid drone with 4K camera, glasses and motion control

DJI took advantage of this Tuesday (2) to announce another division within the aircraft lines marketed by the company, with the DJI FPV drone. The small flying gadget focuses on piloting with the view of the product’s camera in glasses, with control sensitive to the user’s movement.

One of the ways to fly a drone is known as FPV, which literally means a first-person point of view and puts the view of the pilot directly on the product camera. Drones can work with this type of control if the user buys separate accessories, but this time the Chinese company DJI decided to launch a model that has the main command with the glasses and focuses on this method of flight.

The manufacturer itself suggests that the use of this drone is a mix between the world of racing quadcopters and the FPV. It can be operated in three modes, the first being called Normal and with all the controls and security of a traditional DJI drone, with the right positioning with the help of a GPS antenna and frontal sensors, as well as one down to avoid any collision. .

The second is the Manual and it removes the sensors and the artificial intelligence part to avoid problems, as a result of more difficult maneuvers that can be performed. The third has the name of Sport and gives part of the freedom of the second, but with some assistance from the first and increases the maximum speed of the aircraft to up to 140 kilometers per hour (!). In this mode the acceleration is marked in just two seconds to go from zero, up to 100 km / h (!!).

The autonomy is 20 minutes on a single battery and the camera can make 4K videos with up to 60 frames per second, or 120 fps while shooting in Full HD. There is a six-axis gimbal protecting the image from sudden movements, along with electronic stabilization similar to that used by GoPro cameras – and that DJI has already tested on the Osmo Action camera.

To control the flight, the user can use a traditional control and the drone uses a data transmission technology called O3, with the promise of DJI FPV control in up to 10 kilometers of distance while ensuring low latency in the video.

DJI FPV even has emergency brake

As this type of drone tends to fly faster and the maneuvers can pose a risk even for the aircraft, an extra control was developed by DJI and it resembles an Airbus Sidestick, only working wirelessly and responding to hand movements.

If a loop is performed and the drone’s lift is lost, there is an emergency brake button that causes the DJI FPV to slow down the vertical movement abruptly to avoid falling.

When and how much?

The DJI FPV is already available on the international market in two kits, the first with the drone, traditional remote control, glasses with a screen and a battery, for US $ 1,299. The second kit, called Fly More, adds two more batteries and a hub to charge them all in one place, for an extra $ 299. Motion control is sold separately, costing $ 199.

I don’t know about you, but I have a mixture of anxiety and fear to be able to fly this drone as soon as it arrives here – there is no date for that to happen. I am also afraid of the dollar quote.

With information: DJI.