Do you like WhatsApp stickers? App will facilitate the search for stickers

WhatsApp stickers will soon gain a new feature that makes it easier to find them and add them to conversations. As WABetaInfo shows, the developers of the application are already working on a new tool for the search system that will suggest pictures based on the words written so far.

According to the images published on the website, the new system will analyze the first word typed in the application’s conversation bar and, from there, suggest a sticker from your library. So far, it appears that only official service stickers packages will be able to be easily searched with the new tool.

However, the site claims that developers involved in the project are already working on an update that will also support stickers created and added in other ways. So far there is no prediction of when the news will arrive, but it should be made available simultaneously for Android and iOS.