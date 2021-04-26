“Donkey” robots developed in the USA come together to work better

Do you know that famous saying that “unity is strength”? This is exactly what scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology, USA, have been able to prove by using “dumb” robots to perform complex tasks, making them work together.

Even without sensors, communication devices or computational memory, the machines managed to work collectively using only their physical characteristics.

“Alone they would never have the chance to complete the proposed tasks, but together, the result exceeded each individual’s ability”, explains professor Dana Randall.

Team work

The BOBbots were named after the pioneer of granular physics, Bob Behringer. They were built with a cylindrical chassis on vibrating brushes with loose magnets at the edges. The system is similar to that found in those home robots used to clean the house on their own.

The structure makes the BOBbots develop a tendency to remain close to other robots with the same characteristics. By analyzing this behavior, the scientists found that while robots move and collide, they are able to form compact, more resistant and functional clusters.

“When they come together, bots are able to collectively clean up debris that is too heavy to be moved by one. While most people build increasingly complex and expensive robots to ensure coordination, we wanted to see what complex tasks could be accomplished with very simple robots, “says Professor Daniel Goldman.

Inspiration

The incorporation of the task observed by the engineers was based on a theoretical model of particles that move in a chessboard, known as a system of self-organized particles.

The researchers used the mathematical model to create the algorithms containing calculations of probability, physics and statistics. With this, they were able to prove that despite the simplicity of bots, a robust system with precise algorithms is capable of performing complex jobs using only magnetic interactions.

“These results reveal a fruitful interaction between the algorithm design and the robotics of the active matter, which can result in principles for the programming of collectives without the need for very advanced resources”, explains Professor Goldman.

Worker robots

The preliminary results show that it is possible to perform basic tasks without the need to use sophisticated hardware or traditional computing, which requires considerable programming time.

Using simple principles of distribution and application of algorithms, it is possible to develop magnetic robots to work together, multiplying the group’s capacity.

By putting algorithms and magnetic attraction in the same equation, scientists have produced robots that “enjoy” working in groups and perform tasks better than if they were alone.

In the real world, they could be used to perform critical functions, such as cleaning up oil spills or exploring hostile environments, situations where teamwork is essential and the support of machines can make search and cleaning actions more visible, since they would involve less human effort.

Do you believe that in the future robots will be able to develop this “team spirit”?