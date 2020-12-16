Doom Zero brings 32 new levels for PS, Xbox, Switch and cell phones

Bethesda launched Doom Zero, content for Doom 1 and Doom 2, for free on consoles and cell phones. There are 32 unpublished levels, accessible via menu for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and also on Android and iOS. It is content that was only available for PC previously, now reaching new platforms.

Fan creation

According to Bethesda, the Doom Zero they are even more difficult than those of the original games. In addition, it is worth noting that Doom Zero is the creation of a fan, Christopher Golden, who worked for two years on the project.

To access the content of Doom Zero you need to click on the “Add-Ons” option in the home menu and have an official Bethesda.net account, free of charge, registered in the game.

See the trailer released by Golden, at the time when Doom Zero arrived on the PC:

Doom 1 and Doom 2 are re-releases of the original two games in the series, which are available on virtually all current platforms, at very affordable prices – usually from $ 2 to $ 5, depending on the device.

Both games are intact, in terms of content, but have been adapted for more modern controls and screens.

In addition to these, other re-releases of the saga are also available, such as Doom 3 and Doom 64, in addition to more recent games, such as Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal – launched on Game Pass, for Xbox and PC, recently.

With information: Engadget.