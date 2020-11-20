Home Technology Tech news DOSBox Pure, the promise of a more modern emulation of old DOS...
TechnologyTech news

DOSBox Pure, the promise of a more modern emulation of old DOS games

By kenyan

Based on the source code of DOSBox, this new version called DOSBox Pure benefits from modern functionalities (save states, etc.) and welcome ergonomic options.

If you are a fan of old PC games and you buy your titles on GOG, you have surely detected a window called DOSbox when you launch your games of Ultima VI or Syndicate. This free, open source program is implemented and preconfigured by GOG engineers, but it can also be downloaded and hacked separately.

This is what the developer Bernhard Shelling did who “forked” the source code of the program – which had not been updated since June 2019 – and launched “DOSBox Pure”. Presented as a Retroarch core for demonstration, DOSBox Pure promises modern emulation features for our old 80s / 90s titles.

These include full support for modern controllers, keyboard / mouse emulation, management of instantaneous backups / loads (” save states ”), a customizable start menu for each title, or even native management of zip archives .

If the development may seem a little outdated in a period of launch of consoles of the PS5 and Xbox Series X type, this kind of initiative makes it possible to ensure, in addition to a better playing comfort today, a certain durability in the access future to yesterday’s titles. An 18th century book always opens in the same way. A game from the 80s, no.

Bernhard Shelling is expected to release a stable and functional version of DOSBox Pure by the end of 2020.

Sources : Bernhard Shelling (Twitter) via Kotaku

Related news

Google presents new iOS 14 widgets to enrich your iPhone interface

Tech news kenyan -
Google continues to seize the new opportunities offered by iOS 14 to promote its own services a little more. The Mountain View giant...
Read more

Google Meet improves simultaneous video call rooms

Tech news kenyan -
Simultaneous Meet rooms are provided to time group sessions and ask a moderator for help Simultaneous rooms for group sessions in the Google Meet are...
Read more

Xiaomi MIUI 12 changes the look of the volume controls and turns on / off

Tech news kenyan -
Xiaomi interface based on Android, has less rounded volume bars and on / off control reminiscent of iOS Xiaomi has released a new beta version...
Read more
Load more

Trending

8 things that make you wake up in the middle of...

Health kenyan -
Everyone has their own reasons for staying up late. Whether to work on unfinished schoolwork, catch up deadline work, or is waiting video...
Read more

Uhuru meets Ruto for 3 hours, collection of signatures for...

News Tracy Aime -
Sources have revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto had a 3-hour meeting at state house. The Deputy President arrived at State...
Read more

Magoha’s bodyguard sexually assaults NMG journalist (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has yet again found himself in another scandal when his bodyguard assaulted Nation Media Group (NMG) journalists on Thursday...
Read more

Lang’ata OCS succumbs to Covid-19

CoronaVirus (COVID-19) Stanley Kasee -
Langata police station OCS George Kabii has passed on. The OCS died on Thursday morning at the Langata Hospital where his family said he was...
Read more

Shenzi Kabisa – Atwoli piles insults on old man in Magoha...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli on the 19th of November 2020 supported CS Magoha in insulting the old man in...
Read more

Be prepared – CS Kagwe reveals January school reopening dates could...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe revealed that the school reopening dates on January are not final and can change at any given time. Speaking during...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke