Home Technology Tech news Download it! Xiaomi releases global MIUI 12 for Mi 8 Lite...
TechnologyTech news

Download it! Xiaomi releases global MIUI 12 for Mi 8 Lite and Note 3

By kenyan

After Mi Mix 3 and other devices, behold, the Xiaomi finally released the global MIUI 12 stable for the Mi Note 3 and Mi 8 Lite. According to some users, the novelty began to be noticed this week.

The MIUI 12 for the Mi Note 3 brings the build V12.0.1.0.PCHMIXM, while the Mi 8 Lite receives the version V12.0.3.0.QDTMIXM.

As much as the devices can count on a number of new features announced by Xiaomi, nothing changes when it comes to the Android version. So, Mi Note 3 should run MIUI 12 on top of Android 9 and Mi 8 Lite will continue with the latest Android 10.

For now, the update is being released through batches. Therefore, we warn that it may take a little longer before all users can count on MIUI 12. These are some of the software’s new features:

Xiaomi’s new interface brings some important features like system-wide dark mode (including third-party apps), new animations, new wallpapers and an even more granular privacy control system. In addition, there is a new control center, which can be activated by sliding down from the upper right corner.

Do you already use MIUI 12 on your smartphone? What did you think of the new version of the interface? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

(updated September 18, 2020, 2:18 pm)

Related news

Tech news

Vivo V20 and V20 Pro 5G are announced in Thailand with 44 MP dual front camera

kenyan -
The Japanese smartphone maker Vivo launched two more phones on the 21st (Monday). These are the models V20 and V20 Pro 5G, which...
Read more
Tech news

Sony stops selling image sensors to Huawei after U.S. sanctions

kenyan -
As much as Sony is one of the largest manufacturers in the world when it comes to sensors for cameras, the Japanese company should...
Read more
Tech news

LG K31s appears on Google Play Console with Helio P22 and has more details revealed

kenyan -
After announcing the new LG K42 and K71, the South Korean manufacturer may be preparing to make one more device official within its line...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,776FansLike
3,541FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

iOS 14 has a release date confirmed by Apple

Tech news kenyan -
During the event held on the afternoon of Tuesday (15), Apple confirmed that the new versions of its operating systems for mobile devices...
Read more

Samsung and LG are sued by DivX for alleged breach of...

Tech news kenyan -
However, the latest news involving South Korean manufacturers may end the good momentum achieved by both. Samsung and LG have just been sued...
Read more

Agreement to make Coronavac vaccine available in SUS may happen on...

Tech news kenyan -
With the pandemic increasingly worrying, a light at the end of the tunnel has been the development of vaccine candidates who can help...
Read more

Spotify attacks Apple One launch and could lead antitrust case

Tech news kenyan -
During yesterday's event (15), Apple introduced the long-awaited "Apple One" service to the world. The novelty brings together all the subscriptions offered by...
Read more

Controversy! Chinese doctor says coronavirus was created in a laboratory

Tech news kenyan -
Earlier this week, a North American study stated that the hypothesis that a next pandemic could be caused by a virus created in...
Read more

Space tourism: Virgin Galactic to make new test flight in October

Tech news kenyan -
Virgin Galactic, a space tourism company, has already carried out some tests with the SpaceShipTwo vehicle in 2018 and 2019. Now, according to...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke