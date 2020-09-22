Download it! Xiaomi releases global MIUI 12 for Mi 8 Lite and Note 3

After Mi Mix 3 and other devices, behold, the Xiaomi finally released the global MIUI 12 stable for the Mi Note 3 and Mi 8 Lite. According to some users, the novelty began to be noticed this week.

The MIUI 12 for the Mi Note 3 brings the build V12.0.1.0.PCHMIXM, while the Mi 8 Lite receives the version V12.0.3.0.QDTMIXM.

As much as the devices can count on a number of new features announced by Xiaomi, nothing changes when it comes to the Android version. So, Mi Note 3 should run MIUI 12 on top of Android 9 and Mi 8 Lite will continue with the latest Android 10.

For now, the update is being released through batches. Therefore, we warn that it may take a little longer before all users can count on MIUI 12. These are some of the software’s new features:

Xiaomi’s new interface brings some important features like system-wide dark mode (including third-party apps), new animations, new wallpapers and an even more granular privacy control system. In addition, there is a new control center, which can be activated by sliding down from the upper right corner.

Do you already use MIUI 12 on your smartphone? What did you think of the new version of the interface? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

(updated September 18, 2020, 2:18 pm)