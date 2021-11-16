Dragon Ball: The Breakers is revealed for consoles and PC

Bandai Namco has announced a new game of Dragon Ball this Tuesday (16). Called Dragon Ball: The Breakers, the survival game puts players on the run from classic Akira Toriyama franchise villains such as Cell, Freeza and Majin Boo.

Watch the ad trailer below:

The game’s premise is simple and features an asymmetric multiplayer, as in dead by daylight. Survivors must escape the saga’s villains Dragon Ball through the Super Time Machine created by Bulma. The antagonists, who are in the role of invaders, must do everything to prevent the survivors from fleeing, and can evolve as they meet certain conditions in the game.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In the video, we can see Cell getting into its initial form and then finishing the game in the Perfect version, the best known of the main villain of Saga Z. The survivors will rely on items across the map to manage to survive the invasion. They can also use “Dragon Change”, an ability that will temporarily grant the power of a Z Warrior. Though not appearing in the ad video, other villains in the launch poster are Majin Boo and Frieza, both in their final forms.

A global beta will be released in December on Steam. Dragon Ball: The Breakers is set to arrive in 2022 and will be for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam.