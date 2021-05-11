Driver was probably behind the wheel in a fatal Tesla car accident

In a fatal accident related to a Tesla Model S car in April of this year, many people were concerned about the safety offered by the automatic controls developed by the manufacturer. However, investigations conducted by the United States National Transportation Safety Council (NTSB) show that the situation is likely to be associated with a driver error, not with the manufacturer’s software.

The NTSB says security recordings show that two men were present in the vehicle when it left the garage: one behind the wheel and one in the passenger seat. Although there is no evidence that the driver left his seat during the journey, investigations indicate that he probably remained in his starting position.

The accident happened on April 17 in Harris County, a region near the north of Houston, Texas. The vehicle traveled about 160 meters at high speed before escaping from the runway and colliding with a tree, which started a fire that completely destroyed the car and resulted in the death of its two occupants.

Initially, authorities said the driver was not in his seat at the time of the accident, a fact refuted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. According to data obtained by the company from the computers present in the car, the automatic steering system was not connected, although the Cruise Control system – which does not guarantee autonomy to the vehicle – was.

The Tesla’s autopilot system is set to turn off automatically when it realizes that no one is behind the wheel or when human hands do not touch it for more than 10 seconds. In addition, it depends on the existence of asphalt tracks to be connected, an element that does not exist at the accident site. Musk also argued that the buyer did not purchase the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, which guarantees autonomy for vehicles for an additional payment of $ 10,000.

The NTSB says the investigation is still ongoing and that the report issued does not necessarily represent the final version of the facts. The entity continues to analyze the information obtained from the Model S control module and claims that Tesla has been actively cooperating with its investigations.