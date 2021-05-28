E Ink announces new technology that promises to cheapen and enhance digital readers

Responsible for supplying the screens used in devices such as the Kindle and Kobo, the company that specializes in electronic paper E Ink announced on Thursday (27) a new panel technology that can make digital readers cheaper and more efficient. Working seamlessly with touch sensors, the On-Cell Touch ePaper solution promises to be a viable replacement for the E Ink Carta screens with gray scales seen on current devices.

What differentiates the new technology is the fact that it has touch sensors on the same layer as the screen. Until then, E Ink worked with receivers that were laminated under the blade responsible for transmitting information and providing reading to users – in other words, what used to be two separate components has now become just one.

According to E Ink, the new technology works with both the E Ink Kaleido Plus Print Color platform, in color, and the E Ink Carta, in black and white, and offers several performance improvements. The promise is for a 30% increase in contrast rates between black and white tones, with contrast rates and color saturation reaching 40% and 16%, respectively, on E Ink Kaleido screens.

The new panels should become the manufacturer’s standard solution, which guarantees the possibility of using them on surfaces made from flexible thin-film transistors (TFT) with a glass finish. In addition to offering a reading experience close to the traditional paper – which reduces the visual fatigue of users – eReader screens are usually associated with a lower energy consumption than the LED displays found on tablets and smartphones.

So far, E Ink has not revealed whether the On-Cell Touch ePaper technology has any advantage in terms of energy savings, nor has it announced whether any partners have already committed to adopting it. However, we can already expect that the solution will be applied in future generations of several digital readers, with more details to be announced soon. It is worth mentioning that this sector has been showing innovations lately, with several manufacturers working on versions of colored paper and electronic ink with better performance, such as HiSense.