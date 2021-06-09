E3 2021 | All confirmed Xbox Series X and S games so far

One of the most anticipated conferences at E3 2021, the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase should bring together top-notch games and finally give the Xbox Series X and S a lineup of respect almost a year after its release. After the presentation that took place in 2020, the expectation is that we will see many gameplays and some more ads for the green side of the force.
Even without officially confirming the list of games that will appear at the conference, we already have some clues as to what might appear. In Xbox Wire publishing, for example, art indicates the presence of Infinite Halo and starfield, two of the most anticipated Xbox Series X and S titles for the coming months and years. But, of course, we’ll have more, as developers third party also prepare news for Microsoft video games.
The merger of Microsoft and Bethesda, by the way, should fill the presentation even more, with information about games that have already been confirmed in other times and those that are known to be in development, such as The Elder Scrolls 6. There is, however, nothing to confirm that more heavy franchises of the company gain some prominence, such as doom or Wolfenstein.
On the other hand, at least images of more exclusive games from the Xbox ecosystem are expected, such as Hellbade 2: Senua’s Saga, Forza Horizon 5, Forza Motorsport, avowed, fable and Perfect Dark.
In the field of third parties, we can follow weighty games already confirmed by other companies, such as a new game in the franchise battlefield, Far Cry 6, — this one already well worked by Ubisoft’s marketing —, in addition to the renewal of sports titles, such as FIFA and NBA 2K. There is also the expectation for the presentation of a new FOOT, which had no new game in 2020.
You can watch Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase through Microsoft channels on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook on June 13, from 2 pm (Brasilia time).
All Xbox Series X and S games confirmed for E3 2021
- Aeon Drive
- Year: Mutation in
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Batora: Lost Haven
- Beasts of Maravilla Island
- Black Book
- Chernobylite
- Death Trash
- death’s door
- Endling
- Eternal Cylinder
- Far Cry 6
- ghostrunner
- Grow: Song of the Evertree
- Infinite Halo
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Kung Fu Kickball
- Lamentum
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Loot River
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Moonglow Bay
- Omno
- Onsen Master
- Oblets
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- Resident Evil Village
- Riders Republic
- Run Die Run Again
- sable
- Series Cleaners
- Severed Steel
- Shadow Warrior 3
- starfield
- Trifox
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
- Vertigo
- White Shadows