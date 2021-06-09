E3 2021 | All confirmed Xbox Series X and S games so far

One of the most anticipated conferences at E3 2021, the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase should bring together top-notch games and finally give the Xbox Series X and S a lineup of respect almost a year after its release. After the presentation that took place in 2020, the expectation is that we will see many gameplays and some more ads for the green side of the force.

Even without officially confirming the list of games that will appear at the conference, we already have some clues as to what might appear. In Xbox Wire publishing, for example, art indicates the presence of Infinite Halo and starfield, two of the most anticipated Xbox Series X and S titles for the coming months and years. But, of course, we’ll have more, as developers third party also prepare news for Microsoft video games.

The merger of Microsoft and Bethesda, by the way, should fill the presentation even more, with information about games that have already been confirmed in other times and those that are known to be in development, such as The Elder Scrolls 6. There is, however, nothing to confirm that more heavy franchises of the company gain some prominence, such as doom or Wolfenstein.

On the other hand, at least images of more exclusive games from the Xbox ecosystem are expected, such as Hellbade 2: Senua’s Saga, Forza Horizon 5, Forza Motorsport, avowed, fable and Perfect Dark.

In the field of third parties, we can follow weighty games already confirmed by other companies, such as a new game in the franchise battlefield, Far Cry 6, — this one already well worked by Ubisoft’s marketing —, in addition to the renewal of sports titles, such as FIFA and NBA 2K. There is also the expectation for the presentation of a new FOOT, which had no new game in 2020.

You can watch Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase through Microsoft channels on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook on June 13, from 2 pm (Brasilia time).

All Xbox Series X and S games confirmed for E3 2021

Aeon Drive

Year: Mutation in

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Batora: Lost Haven

Beasts of Maravilla Island

Black Book

Chernobylite

Death Trash

death’s door

Endling

Eternal Cylinder

Far Cry 6

ghostrunner

Grow: Song of the Evertree

Infinite Halo

Hello Neighbor 2

Kung Fu Kickball

Lamentum

Life is Strange: True Colors

Loot River

Marvel’s Avengers

Moonglow Bay

Omno

Onsen Master

Oblets

Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Extraction

Resident Evil Village

Riders Republic

Run Die Run Again

sable

Series Cleaners

Severed Steel

Shadow Warrior 3

starfield

Trifox

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Vertigo

White Shadows