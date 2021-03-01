E3 2021 face-to-face fair has been canceled and must be completely online

THE E3 2021 it shouldn’t even happen in person. Despite the fact that vaccination is advancing in the USA, the COVID-19 pandemic still prevents the holding of major events, which would generate huge agglomerations. Thus, according to an official Los Angeles tourism guide, the event should opt for a digital edition, entirely online.

Document indicates cancellation of E3

THE Los Angeles Convention and Tourism Development Commission, which is a governmental organization focused on tourism in the city, issued a statement with an overview of the upcoming events that will occur, or would occur, in the region.

Most of the events are listed as canceled or rescheduled, some have a virtual agenda and others intend to carry out hybrid models – face-to-face with little participation and online content to watch from home.

E3 2021 appears as a “face-to-face event canceled in 2021, planning with the team live streaming options from LA Live or the Los Angeles Convention Center”.

Also according to the document, E3 is negotiating to renew its official presence in the city for 2022 and 2023, when, hopefully, the pandemic may already be more contained. This, yes, can be good news for everyone, since there were rumors that the event could have its days numbered, definitely.

It is worth remembering that, even in February, a leaked document indicated that E3 was already planning a major digital event for 2021. In addition, in 2020 the fair was not held in any format, being replaced by small online presentations without official representation.

With information: Kotaku.