E3 denies rumor about “paid version” and confirms free online 2021 edition

Last month, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), organizer of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) game fair, had already confirmed that the 2021 edition would be 100% digital, held in three days – similar to what happened with CES 2021 in January. The reason, of course, is the pandemic of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). But a supposed document leaked earlier on Thursday (1st) pointed to major changes in the event, which would have another name and offer a parallel experience for anyone who wanted to pay for it.

According to the Video Games Chronicle (VGC) website, E3 would have its official name or some side event linked to the fair changed from “Expo Entartainment Experience” to “Electronic Entertainment Experience”. The main offer of the supposed paid entry would be the possibility to test playable demos of titles running via streaming in the cloud. Anyone who purchased tickets could access premium content, meetings and presentations from a special session on the official app.

However, a few hours after the VGC article was broadcast on the web, ESA itself communicated on the E3 official Twitter account the confirmation of the digital event, which is completely free for all participants.

E3’s 2021 digital show is a free event for all attendees. We’re excited to fill you in on all the real news for the event very soon. https://t.co/HzTzaQEosx – E3 (@ E3) April 1, 2021

What may have happened there, according to speculation by ArsTechnica, is that ESA really would have considered creating this “different experience”, through partnerships with publishers and manufacturers, such as Nvidia, cited by VGC in providing the streaming platform for games GeForce Now. But many companies would have rejected the idea; and that leaked document would be part of a proposal that did not succeed. That is, at the end of the day, there may still be ideas to capitalize on the digital event in some way in future editions.

The E3 2021 is then completely digital and free, scheduled for June 13th. For more information about the event, just access its official website.