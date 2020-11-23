EA has Black Friday with cheaper PC games on Origin

EA’s Black Friday has PC titles via Origin, among Star Wars, Need for Speed, Battlefield and The Sims 4 games

THE AND THE inaugurated his Sexta-feira Negra, with promotions for PC games (Windows and Mac) available on Origin. Offers are valid until December 1st and are up to 90% off and include series such as Need for Speed, Plants vs. Zombies, Star Wars and FIFA. In addition, fans of The Sims 4 can enjoy the game and its expansions with a price cut of up to 88%.

To take advantage of Origin promotions, you must have a free account on the service and, optionally, download the platform application on your computer. But you don’t have to sign anything to buy the cheapest games.

Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted, the classic, and Plants vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition are titles that are 90% off, with prices that are below R $ 6.

Other newer titles can also be purchased cheaper: A Way Out, Battlefield V, Madden NFL 21 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Even non-EA games, like South Park: The Fractured But Whole and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, participate in the offers.

EA Black Friday

See a selection of Tecnoblog with the main offers:

Game Current price Full price% A Way Out R $ 26.70 R $ 89.00 70% Anthem R $ 35.85 R $ 239.00 85% Apex Legends – Octane Edition R $ 51.35 R $ 79.00 35 % Assassin’s Creed Syndicate R $ 22.49 R $ 89.99 75% Assassin’s Creed Odyssey R $ 53.99 R $ 179.99 70% Assassin’s Creed Origins R $ 35.99 R $ 179.99 80% Battlefield 1 R $ 23.60 R $ 59.00 60% Battlefield 4 R $ 23.60 R $ 59.00 60% Battlefield VR $ 59.62 R $ 159.00 63% Burnout Paradise Remastered R $ 14.75 R $ 59.00 75% Command & Conquer Remastered Collection R $ 51.35 R $ 79.00 35% Crysis 3 R $ 14.75 R $ 59.00 75% Dead Space R $ 14.75 R $ 59.00 75% Dragon Age: Inquisition R $ 23.60 R $ 59.00 60% Far Cry 5 R $ 35.99 R $ 179.99 80% Far Cry New Dawn R $ 29.99 R $ 119.99 75% Far Cry Primal R $ 22 , 49 R $ 89.99 75% FIFA 21 R $ 174.46 R $ 299.00 42% For Honor R $ 22.49 R $ 89.99 75% Madden NFL 21 R $ 174.46 R $ 299.00 42% Mirror’s Edge Catalyst R $ 17.70 R $ 59.00 70% Need for Speed ​​R $ 23.60 R $ 59.00 60% Need for Speed ​​Heat R $ 79.66 R $ 239.00 67% Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered R $ 11 1.75 R $ 149.00 25% Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted R $ 5.90 R $ 59.00 90% Need for Speed ​​Payback R $ 14.75 R $ 59.00 75% Plants vs. Zombies Edition Game of the Year R $ 3.90 R $ 39.00 90% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Standard Edition R $ 14.75 R $ 59.00 75% Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville R $ 35.77 R $ 159.00 78% Sea of ​​Solitude R $ 17.70 R $ 59.00 70% South Park: The Fractured But Whole R $ 37.49 R $ 149.99 75 % South Park: The Stick of Truth R $ 22.49 R $ 89.99 75% STAR WARS Battlefront II R $ 17.70 R $ 59.00 70% STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition R $ 29.50 R $ 59, 00 50% STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order R $ 95.60 R $ 239.00 60% STAR WARS: Squadrons R $ 119.40 R $ 199.00 40% The Crew 2 R $ 23.99 R $ 119.99 80% Titanfall 2 R $ 17.70 R $ 59.00 70% Titanfall Deluxe Edition R $ 14.75 R $ 59.00 75% Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands R $ 44.99 R $ 149.99 70% Unravel R R $ 14.75 $ 59.00 75% Unravel Two R $ 14,75 R $ 59,00 75% Watch Dogs 2 R $ 29,99 R $ 149,99 80%

The Sims 4 has discounts of up to 88%

The Sims 4 presents the base game and the entire collection of expansions with good discounts. Recalling that the game has dozens of them, of various themes – including one from Star Wars.

See The Sims offers:

Game Current price Full price% The Sims 4 R $ 19.87 R $ 159.00 88% At work R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% Jungle adventures R $ 59.25 R $ 79.00 25% Spa Day R $ 59.25 R $ 79.00 25% Gourmet Getaway R $ 59.25 R $ 79.00 25% Seasons R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% Cats and Dogs R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% Tropical Islands R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% Join the crowd R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% Kingdom of Magic R $ 59.25 R $ 79, 00 25% Outdoor Retreat R $ 59.25 R $ 79.00 25% Towards Fame R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% STAR WARS: Journey to Batuu Game Pack R $ 74.25 R $ 99.00 25% StrangerVille R $ 59.25 R $ 79.00 25% Vampires R $ 59.25 R $ 79.00 25% Family Life R $ 59.25 R $ 79.00 25% City Life R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% Sustainable Life R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% University Life R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% Amazing Collection of Objects R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Babies Collection of Objects R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Collection of Objects Perfect Terrace R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Collection of Objects Compact Life R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Cuisine Way Collection o Objects R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Laundry Day Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Backyard Fun Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39, 00 50% Luxurious Party Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Fitness Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Vintage Glamor Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39, 00 50% Jardim Romântico Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% My First Pet Collection of Objects R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Bowling Night Collection of Objects R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Cinema Night Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Children’s Room Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Knitting Tricks Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50%

Collaborated: Felipe Ventura.

With information: AND THE.