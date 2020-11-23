EA has Black Friday with cheaper PC games on Origin

EA’s Black Friday has PC titles via Origin, among Star Wars, Need for Speed, Battlefield and The Sims 4 games
THE AND THE inaugurated his Sexta-feira Negra, with promotions for PC games (Windows and Mac) available on Origin. Offers are valid until December 1st and are up to 90% off and include series such as Need for Speed, Plants vs. Zombies, Star Wars and FIFA. In addition, fans of The Sims 4 can enjoy the game and its expansions with a price cut of up to 88%.
To take advantage of Origin promotions, you must have a free account on the service and, optionally, download the platform application on your computer. But you don’t have to sign anything to buy the cheapest games.
Need for Speed Most Wanted, the classic, and Plants vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition are titles that are 90% off, with prices that are below R $ 6.
Other newer titles can also be purchased cheaper: A Way Out, Battlefield V, Madden NFL 21 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Even non-EA games, like South Park: The Fractured But Whole and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, participate in the offers.
EA Black Friday
See a selection of Tecnoblog with the main offers:
Game Current price Full price% A Way Out R $ 26.70 R $ 89.00 70% Anthem R $ 35.85 R $ 239.00 85% Apex Legends – Octane Edition R $ 51.35 R $ 79.00 35 % Assassin’s Creed Syndicate R $ 22.49 R $ 89.99 75% Assassin’s Creed Odyssey R $ 53.99 R $ 179.99 70% Assassin’s Creed Origins R $ 35.99 R $ 179.99 80% Battlefield 1 R $ 23.60 R $ 59.00 60% Battlefield 4 R $ 23.60 R $ 59.00 60% Battlefield VR $ 59.62 R $ 159.00 63% Burnout Paradise Remastered R $ 14.75 R $ 59.00 75% Command & Conquer Remastered Collection R $ 51.35 R $ 79.00 35% Crysis 3 R $ 14.75 R $ 59.00 75% Dead Space R $ 14.75 R $ 59.00 75% Dragon Age: Inquisition R $ 23.60 R $ 59.00 60% Far Cry 5 R $ 35.99 R $ 179.99 80% Far Cry New Dawn R $ 29.99 R $ 119.99 75% Far Cry Primal R $ 22 , 49 R $ 89.99 75% FIFA 21 R $ 174.46 R $ 299.00 42% For Honor R $ 22.49 R $ 89.99 75% Madden NFL 21 R $ 174.46 R $ 299.00 42% Mirror’s Edge Catalyst R $ 17.70 R $ 59.00 70% Need for Speed R $ 23.60 R $ 59.00 60% Need for Speed Heat R $ 79.66 R $ 239.00 67% Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered R $ 11 1.75 R $ 149.00 25% Need for Speed Most Wanted R $ 5.90 R $ 59.00 90% Need for Speed Payback R $ 14.75 R $ 59.00 75% Plants vs. Zombies Edition Game of the Year R $ 3.90 R $ 39.00 90% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Standard Edition R $ 14.75 R $ 59.00 75% Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville R $ 35.77 R $ 159.00 78% Sea of Solitude R $ 17.70 R $ 59.00 70% South Park: The Fractured But Whole R $ 37.49 R $ 149.99 75 % South Park: The Stick of Truth R $ 22.49 R $ 89.99 75% STAR WARS Battlefront II R $ 17.70 R $ 59.00 70% STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition R $ 29.50 R $ 59, 00 50% STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order R $ 95.60 R $ 239.00 60% STAR WARS: Squadrons R $ 119.40 R $ 199.00 40% The Crew 2 R $ 23.99 R $ 119.99 80% Titanfall 2 R $ 17.70 R $ 59.00 70% Titanfall Deluxe Edition R $ 14.75 R $ 59.00 75% Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands R $ 44.99 R $ 149.99 70% Unravel R R $ 14.75 $ 59.00 75% Unravel Two R $ 14,75 R $ 59,00 75% Watch Dogs 2 R $ 29,99 R $ 149,99 80%
The Sims 4 has discounts of up to 88%
The Sims 4 presents the base game and the entire collection of expansions with good discounts. Recalling that the game has dozens of them, of various themes – including one from Star Wars.
See The Sims offers:
Game Current price Full price% The Sims 4 R $ 19.87 R $ 159.00 88% At work R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% Jungle adventures R $ 59.25 R $ 79.00 25% Spa Day R $ 59.25 R $ 79.00 25% Gourmet Getaway R $ 59.25 R $ 79.00 25% Seasons R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% Cats and Dogs R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% Tropical Islands R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% Join the crowd R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% Kingdom of Magic R $ 59.25 R $ 79, 00 25% Outdoor Retreat R $ 59.25 R $ 79.00 25% Towards Fame R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% STAR WARS: Journey to Batuu Game Pack R $ 74.25 R $ 99.00 25% StrangerVille R $ 59.25 R $ 79.00 25% Vampires R $ 59.25 R $ 79.00 25% Family Life R $ 59.25 R $ 79.00 25% City Life R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% Sustainable Life R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% University Life R $ 79.50 R $ 159.00 50% Amazing Collection of Objects R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Babies Collection of Objects R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Collection of Objects Perfect Terrace R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Collection of Objects Compact Life R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Cuisine Way Collection o Objects R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Laundry Day Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Backyard Fun Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39, 00 50% Luxurious Party Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Fitness Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Vintage Glamor Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39, 00 50% Jardim Romântico Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% My First Pet Collection of Objects R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Bowling Night Collection of Objects R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Cinema Night Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Children’s Room Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50% Knitting Tricks Object Collection R $ 19.50 R $ 39.00 50%
Collaborated: Felipe Ventura.
With information: AND THE.