Ecologically correct: Vivo anticipates goal in 10 years and becomes carbon neutral company

By kenyan

Vivo announced in its 2019 Sustainability Report that it started to offset 100% of its direct CO2 emissions, becoming the first Brazilian telecom with the carbon neutral seal. With this, the operator anticipates in ten years the telefónica group’s global goal of having carbon neutral by 2030.

The use of fully renewable energy contributed to this result, which was responsible for the 50% reduction in Vivo’s emissions in 2019, and also for neutralizing the emissions of the 5,600 vehicles that make up its fleet. Vivo also started to acquire carbon credits, which were converted into social and environmental protection projects.

In the main markets in which it operates (Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain), the Telefónica group has led initiatives and contributed to the low-carbon economy, with a goal of zeroing net emissions. The company also wants a 70% reduction in global emissions. In Brazil, vivo’s emissions reduction target is also tied to the executive bonus pool.

Since 2018, Vivo has converted 100% of its energy consumption to renewable sources, either through the purchase of certificates of guarantee of origin, encouraged energy from the free market or distributed generation, from small hydroelectric plants, in Minas Gerais. To ensure even more consumption efficiency, the operator began to modernize, automate and optimize equipment, and adapted its air conditioning system of telephone exchanges for air capture, with greater use of external temperature.

Vivo is the only telecommunications operator in Brazil to compose for five consecutive years the Ranking Best Emerging Market Performer Ranking, vigeo Eiris, which points out the 70 companies operating in emerging markets, selected for good performance in Sustainability and Governance.

Vivo seeks to play an increasingly relevant and sustainable role in society. Decarbonization is an important step that reflects our concern to minimize the impact of our operation on the environment and contribute to the international effort to combat global warming.”

Renato Gasparetto , Vice President of Institutional Relations and Sustainability at Vivo.

