Elite: Brief History shows what happened between seasons 3 and 4

Netflix released the first miniseries derived from Elite. baptized as In Elite: Short Stories, the production brings stories that take place between the end of the events of season 3 and the beginning of season 4 of the series. Altogether, there are four different stories that were titled with the name of the prominent characters.

Each story works like a miniseries, with three episodes of about 10 minutes each that will help to quench the curiosity of those who have been waiting for over a year for the new season. We see how are the progress of relationships that were shaken by the separation, as well as how are the internal issues of these characters, each with different problems.

Check out a little about each of them:

Guzman Caye and Rebbe

in first grade Short Stories, Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Rebeka (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) are reunited in Rebeka’s new house, where she moved to start a new life with her mother, who promised she would no longer deal drugs. The small party, which takes place before school goes back to school, ends up taking directions they didn’t even imagine, turning the miniseries into one of the funniest of the four productions.

Nadia Guzman

One of the relationships that was shaken in season three was that of Guzmán and Nadia (Mina El Hammani), with the young woman now living in New York to attend college. The three episodes about this plot show the difficulties they are facing at this distance, and these developments can bring many answers to what we will see in the fourth season.

Omar Ander Alexis

In Omar Ander Alexis, we found out about Ander (Arón Piper)’s treatment for cancer and also what it was like to have Omar (Omar Ayuso) by his side. The miniseries also brings to the story the character Alexis (Jorge Clemente), who also treated the disease and created a friendship with the couple. For this plot, it’s time to prepare the tissues.

carla samuel

The latest release of Short Stories It’s carla samuel, which brings another romance story to close the saga before the premiere of the fourth season of Elite. Carla (Ester Expósito) is traveling to London and leaves Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) in Spain. On the day of the trip, unhappy, he decides to go to the airport to convince his beloved to stay by his side.

All miniseries from Short Stories are already available on Netflix, and the fourth season of Elite premieres this Friday (18th).