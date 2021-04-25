Elon Musk contest with ideas to remove CO2 will award $ 100 million prize

This Thursday (22), Earth Day was celebrated, a global event that aims to raise awareness among the world population about the need for the preservation of our planet. Thus, to take advantage of the occasion, the Carbon Removal X Prize competition was launched on the same day: it is a contest supported by Elon Musk and the organization Musk Foundation, with the aim of encouraging – with the prize in the sum of US $ 100 millions – the development of technologies that help prevent the worst effects of climate change caused by human action

Marcius Extavour, vice president of climate and environment at the X Prize, warned of the threat posed by climate change, and explained: “even if we keep running to achieve carbon neutrality, climate mathematics says that we have to accelerate development and launching solutions that are carbon negative, and the prize is about that ”. Thus, the competition challenges interested parties to demonstrate ways to remove large amounts of gas from the air or the oceans over the next four years.

The participants’ solutions will have to “sequester” carbon dioxide in a durable and sustainable way. But, to win the competition and take the grand prize, teams will have to come up with a solution that works on the scale of at least 1,000 tons removed each year, with cost models on the scale of 1 million tons per year. The challenge does not end there: they will also have to show the path that needs to be taken in order to reach a gigaton scale in the future.

During the first phase, participants need to present what will be the main component of the solution they are going to develop to remove carbon. Then, after a year of competition, the judges will evaluate the projects submitted and award up to 15 prizes, each worth US $ 1 million. Any negative carbon solution is valid for the competition, either by natural methods, or by capturing carbon dioxide directly from the air or other ways that the teams develop.

After four years, the judges will select the winners, and the biggest prize will go to the end of the competition, in 2025. The finalist who has created a carbon removal solution and is chosen as an individual winner will receive US $ 50 million, while US $ 30 million will be divided between the three finalist teams. Finally, the X Prize also foresees the award of US $ 5 million later this year, which will be destined for teams of students to develop their projects.

Registration is now open to interested parties from all over the world. According to the competition information, teams can be formed by groups of university or school students, startups, companies of varying sizes, community organizations, families and even individual participants. The competition will run until Earth Day 2025 and, to learn more about the project and how to apply, Click here.