Elon Musk criticizes Facebook, owner of WhatsApp, and promotes Signal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has again publicly criticized Facebook, which owns WhatsApp. The executive suggested that Mark Zuckerberg’s company is also responsible for the act of Donald Trump supporters in Washington DC, which culminated in the invasion of the United States Capitol.

On Twitter, Musk pointed out that Facebook is experiencing a domino effect. The tweet is accompanied by an image in which a small opening piece recalls the Zuckerberg website that gave rise to Facebook. Facemash, as it was called, displayed, without consent, pictures of Harvard students and asked users to indicate which were the most attractive.

At least problematic, the site was pointed out by Musk as an initial problem that led to other controversial situations represented by larger domino pieces, reaching the invasion of the Capitol. The argument would be that Facebook has not taken the necessary steps to prevent the growth of extremist groups on its platforms.

This is called the domino effect pic.twitter.com/qpbEW54RvM – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Hours later, Tesla’s founder published a short message: “use Signal”. The tweet, which would have been a criticism of WhatsApp, had over 173 thousand likes, 26 thousand comments and 21 thousand retweets. Among those who shared Musk’s message is Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Use Signal – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

It is not possible to know whether Musk contributed to the increase in the number of Signal users. However, the privacy-focused messaging app reported a few hours after the tweet that it was dealing with delays in sending verification codes because it had registered an above average number of registrations. The situation was normalized on the afternoon of Thursday (7).

Verification codes are currently delayed across several providers because so many new people are trying to join Signal right now (we can barely register our excitement). We are working with carriers to resolve this as quickly as possible. Hang in there. – Signal (@signalapp) January 7, 2021

This is not the first time the executive has taken a stand against Facebook. In 2018, after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Musk removed the SpaceX and Tesla Facebook pages and joined Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp, in the campaign to leave Zuckerberg’s social network. Acton, incidentally, invested $ 50 million in Signal after leaving Facebook for disagreeing with changes in WhatsApp.

Facebook criticized after change in WhatsApp

Musk’s statements come after Facebook was criticized for WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, which will take effect on February 8. The document removed excerpts that indicated that it was possible to choose not to share data with Facebook. In addition, the new version detailed what personal information the messenger offers to its parent company.

“WhatsApp receives and shares data with other Facebook companies,” says the new policy. “We can use the data provided by these companies, and these companies can use the data shared by us to help us operate, execute, improve, understand, customize, support and advertise our services and the offers of Facebook companies.”

The practice, however, is not new. WhatsApp has been sharing data with Facebook since 2016, when it asked users for permission to start exchanging information. Since then, the app’s policy stated that it was possible to disable sharing at any time. The text has now been updated to indicate that the option no longer exists.

With information: The Verge, CNET.