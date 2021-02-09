Elon Musk launches $ 100 million contest to try to eliminate carbon emissions

The businessman is funding the X Prize Carbon Removal innovation competition. The idea is to find solutions to remove the carbon dioxide already present in the air and the oceans.

How to capture and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions? Elon Musk, who actively contributes to global warming with his company Space X, wants to believe that there are technological solutions to this problem. So, to encourage innovation in this field, he is launching a competition open to academic teams and companies from all over the world in collaboration with the X Prize foundation. It will be endowed with $ 100 million.

XPrize team will manage the $ 100M carbon capture prize https://t.co/fSw5IanL0r – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2021

The projects will be evaluated according to several criteria such as the quantity of CO2 potentially eliminated, an analysis of the life cycle of the process, energy efficiency or the land footprint. “Any negative carbon solution is eligible: nature, direct capture of the air, the oceans, mineralization or any other element that permanently sequesters CO2”, specifies the X Prize foundation.

A first prize of $ 50 million

The grand prize will collect $ 50 million, the second 20 million and the third ten million. Registration will begin with the announcement of detailed guidelines on April 22, 2021. A symbolic date that celebrates Earth Day, the birth of the environmental movement in the United States. The competition will last four years.

The X Prize Foundation, chaired by Peter Diamandis, is a non-profit organization that runs multiple competitions. She dedicated one to the fight against greenhouse gas emissions in 2015: Carbon X Prize. The one financed by Elon Musk is the most richly endowed in its history.

Sources: X Prize, Axios