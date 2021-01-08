Elon Musk overtakes Jeff Bezos to become richest man in the world

Thanks to a new surge in Tesla stock, Elon Musk has just taken the lead in the ranking of the greatest fortunes on the planet. Its wealth is currently estimated at around 195 billion dollars.

In just one year, Elon Musk has achieved the feat of conquering the ranking of the richest personalities on the planet. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which establishes an evolving ranking of the greatest fortunes, the boss of Tesla and SpaceX is now richer than Jeff Bezos, the boss of Amazon. Tesla stock, which has increased sevenfold since last year, allows the businessman of South African origin to achieve this prestigious title.

195 billion dollars

Thanks to his portfolio of stocks, Elon Musk currently weighs 195 billion dollars, or about 160 billion euros. Of course, this fortune is extremely fragile. Changes in Tesla stock could quickly bring down Elon Musk … or give him a larger lead over Jeff Bezos, credited with $ 185 billion. Either way, Elon Musk’s rise is impressive. Never has anyone made so much money so quickly.

On Twitter, the boss known for his crazy projects admits himself stunned, indicating that it is now time to ” go back to work “. Elon Musk takes the opportunity to ask for advice on how to give his money wisely and ” make the difference “, which is not easy according to him.

Btw, critical feedback is always super appreciated, as well as ways to donate money that really make a difference (way harder than it seems) – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2021

In the ranking of the richest men, we find on January 8 Elon Musk (195 billion dollars), Jeff Bezos (185 billion), Bill Gates (134 billion), Bernard Arnault (116 billion) and Mark Zuckerberg (102 billion) . New proof that the new technology sector is one of the most lucrative on the planet. Elon Musk’s dolphins, however, have the advantage of being less dependent on the value of a single share. Long decried, Elon Musk has often come close to bankruptcy. This achievement shows, once again, to what extent the one who inspired the incarnation of Tony Stark in the cinema has succeeded in his bet.