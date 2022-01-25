Elon Musk wants to create the world’s first sentient robots

At AI DAY 2021, Tesla unveiled the Dojo, its latest supercomputer for training neural networks, as well as announcing plans to build the Tesla Bot, also known as Optimus, a general-purpose humanoid robot. This time around, Elon Musk has revealed that he plans to involve his company in creating the world’s first sentient robots.

The announcement may seem daunting, given that the robots will have a certain level of autonomy, but the CEO stressed that he has a solution to prevent the machines from becoming a problem through “decentralized” control of Tesla Bots. The new statements come as a surprise given Musk’s earlier warnings about creating machines with artificial intelligence.

In a tweet, Musk stated that Optimus could play a role in the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which refers to the stage where technology matches or exceeds human intellectual capacity.

Tesla AI might play a role in AGI, given that it trains against the outside world, especially with the advent of Optimus — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2022

With the statement, it is possible to imagine that the engineers and researchers responsible for the development of AI at Tesla are close to making sentient artificial intelligence a reality, in addition to developing increasingly efficient and intelligent cars.

It is not known for sure when Optimus and the new technology will be released, but a large part of scientists and experts in the field believe that AGI is still far from being achieved, while others believe that the arrival of the technology is inevitable.

AI risks

According to experts, the risks that artificial intelligence brings are not exactly those of the movies with angry robots creating their own consciousness and taking over the world, but they are related to a goal that humans specify poorly. The use of AI to spread fake news, manipulate public discourse, turn autonomous cars into weapons, create algorithms trained with biased tendencies are some of the examples.

It is important for companies to work with the subject very carefully and specify the goals of AI very precisely, always thinking about the possible consequences and improving the process of machine learning, a branch of AI based on the concept that systems can learn from data, identify standards and make decisions with minimal human intervention.