Elon Musk wants to levitate his Tesla above the road, just a little

The eccentric boss of the Californian brand would like the Tesla Model S to float one meter above the ground.

He doesn’t just want to just leave everyone in the rearview mirror when accelerating, he wants to fly too. Elon Musk told Joe Rogan, the famous American podcaster, that he would like to set up a special device on his Tesla that would allow them to hover slightly above the road. The mini rocket thrusters borrowed from Space X for the development of the Roadster could therefore have another mission in the mind of the boss of the brand.

Fall back without dying, a credo

“I want to make them float, and I’m trying to find a way to do it … let’s say without killing anybody”, he explains in this third interview with Joe Rogan, before continuing: “Maybe it could just float a meter above the ground.” If you fall back, it would damage the suspension but without killing you ”.

This isn’t the first time that Elon Musk has imagined a futuristic feature for his vehicles, and Tesla has a long history of flirting with traffic regulation. Indeed, several of the brand’s innovations, starting with Autopilot, have moved the lines or, failing that, created debate. This is currently the case with the Yoke, the future steering wheel for the Model S, X and the Roadster. Elon Musk confirmed that it had every reason to be validated by the NHTSA, arguing that this type of steering wheel was well used in Formula 1. We bet that the whimsical boss will have an easier time convincing the organization to validate a rectangular steering wheel than to float his car.