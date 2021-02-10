Elon Musk’s SpaceX starts pre-ordering Starlink internet

THE SpaceX is expanding public testing of its satellite internet service, Starlink, and now accepts orders from potential customers, starting in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Pre-sales are now available, but the company says that some regions will have coverage from mid-2021, while others indicate coverage in 2022, according to information from CNBC.

Out of curiosity, I did a test with my address here in Rio de Janeiro and, according to information from official Starlink website, SpaceX plans to offer coverage in my region by the end of this year, as you can see in the image below.

The price charged for the subscription is US $ 99 – a fee that the company claims is “fully refundable”, as the deposit does not guarantee obtaining the service. According to Elon Musk’s company, orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Starlink’s public beta program was launched in October 2020, with a connection promise of up to 150 Mb / s and latency between 20 ms and 40 ms. To use, it is necessary to purchase a kit with equipment (antenna and router) that costs US $ 499.

But Elon Musk’s plans go much further: the goal, in the medium term, is for Starlink’s internet to reach 1 Gb / s and, in the long term, an impressive 10 Gb / s. Currently, the service has 10,000 users, but it is estimated that at least 3 million subscribers are needed to make the business profitable.

Musk remains optimistic, and has said on several occasions that he plans to make a Starlink IPO – but first he needs to “forecast the cash flow reasonably well,” says the CEO of SpaceX.

With information: CNBC