Emergency aid: born in July receive another portion of the Caixa benefit

Beneficiaries of Cycle 3 and born in July receive today (14) another portion of Emergency Aid. Caixa Econômica Federal is making the payment, which covers about 3.6 million people.

Of this total, 2.3 million will be contemplated with the first installment in the amount of R $ 300, while the rest will still have access to the full amount of R $ 600. According to the federal government, the benefit will continue to be paid until December, when the Cycle 6, and there will be no more payments.

The reduction in the payment amount of the cash transfer program was determined through Provisional Measure nº 1000. The measure includes the payment of another four installments with values ​​in half of the original. For solo mothers, however, the amount is R $ 600, still half of what was previously paid.

To move the benefit received, users can use the Caixa Tem application, which allows payment of slips, online purchases and also in machines present in more than one million establishments, as the app allows the generation of a virtual card and payments via QR Code .

Whoever needs to withdraw the cash value at the branches of the state bank will have the amounts released as of November 24th. Emergency aid calendars divided into deposit dates and releases for withdrawals and transfers.

To know which installment will be received and what the benefit amount is, it is necessary to know when users started receiving the aid. It is also worth noting that the provisional measure and the cut in payment excluded millions of beneficiaries. Check the Cycle 3 calendar:

  • Whoever has received 4 installments receives the fifth, the last of R $ 600;
  • Whoever has received 3 installments receives the fourth, penultimate of R $ 600;
  • Whoever has already received 2 installments receives the third;
  • Whoever has already received 1 parcel receives it for the second time;
  • New approved ones receive the first installment, of R $ 600.

