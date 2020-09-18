Emergency Aid: Caixa pays a new installment to 5.6 million people

This Friday (18th), Caixa Econômica Federal made available another portion of the Emergency Aid to 5.6 million people. The total represents 1.6 million members of Bolsa Família and another 4 million workers who are part of the Cadastro Único or enrolled through the application, website or post office.

In the case of Bolsa Família, the benefit paid will already be part of the Redisual Emergency Aid, that is, it is the portion of R $ 300, the payment of which is made in the same way as they had previously received in the amount of the regular Bolsa. Recipients have the NIS number ending in 2.

The other 4 million will also have payments of R $ 600, with deposit through the digital savings account accessible through the Caixa Tem application. Whoever wishes to withdraw or transfer the money, the functions will only be released after the 8th of October.

The portion to be received in this last category will depend on the lot in which people were approved. Whoever received confirmation in the first, for example, will already receive the fifth installment of the Aid. Check out the complete information below:

Approved in the first batch: 5th installment;

Approved in the second batch: 4th installment;

Approved in the third and fourth lots: 3rd installment;

Approved in the fifth and sixth lots: 2nd installment;

Approved in the seventh batch: 1st installment;

Approved in the first batch, but whose benefit was suspended: 5th installment;

Approved in other lots, which received the first installment in previous months and were reevaluated in August: all remaining installments, including the 5th.

The consultation of the exact date of receipt – with variation according to the month of birth – can be done through the official Emergency Aid website (on this link). The updated official calendar can also be checked in our article dedicated to the subject, with access here.

What did you think of the new Emergency Aid payment schedule? Join us!