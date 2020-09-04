Emergency Aid: see how to make the return if you have received without being entitled

With the recent program extension announcement, whoever no longer needs the assistance can stop receiving it?

Yes. Just return the next installment in the Fala.Br system (CGU’s Integrated Ombudsman and Access to Information Platform) for the benefit to be canceled. For the continuous granting of Emergency Aid, it is always necessary to respect the criteria established in art. 2 of Law No. 13,982 / 2020.

A woman who received R $ 1,200, but has no child, can return half the amount and keep what, in fact, corresponds to her

No. The return must correspond to the full amount received in each installment. That is, for each parcel received, a GRU must be generated. The Ministry of Citizenship stresses that the amount returned must equal the amount received. The error in the benefit amount must also be reported to CGU on the website or by calling 121 or 0800–707–2003.

Can someone who received the aid while unemployed, cancel the aid when getting a job?

Yes. The worker can – and must – cancel the assistance in the Fala.Br system when getting a job, after all, it will no longer fit the government’s criteria for receiving the benefit.

When the aid installments are returned, are the others automatically canceled?

Yes. When generating the GRU, a notice will remind the beneficiary that the next installments will be automatically canceled. If your name is already on the payroll and you receive the next installment, you will need to issue a new GRU.

Whoever returns the full amount received is free from legal problems?

Yes. Whoever returns the undue amount in full will not suffer the legal consequences described in art. 4, of Ordinance No. 351, of April 7, 2020.

How should a worker who has been included in the program by a third party proceed in order not to be harmed?

If the person receives a portion of the aid without having applied for it and does not meet the criteria established by law, he / she must file a fraud report by Fala.br or by calling 121 or 0800–707–2003.

What happens if the person issues the guides to return the aid and does not pay the bills?

The return of the benefit will not be completed and, for this reason, the worker will still be able to suffer the legal consequences of receiving the Emergency Aid improperly.

If work does not move Emergency Aid money, is the benefit canceled?

Only if he has received help with digital savings from Caixa and does not move the money for 90 days. If the aid is deposited in another account, it will be necessary to return the installments through payment slips generated on the Fala.br website.

Will the name of the person who received the benefit unduly be disclosed somewhere?

There is no official list with the names of those who received the aid improperly. In the Transparency Portal, on the other hand, there is the public relation of all who received the benefit – legally and illegally. The search can be done by state, municipality, name and CPF.

How does the government discover that someone is receiving the benefit improperly?

Information from 18 databases is cross-checked to assess the eligibility of each application, including those from the National Social Information Register (CNIS), the Annual Social Information List (RAIS), the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) and the social security benefits.