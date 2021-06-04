End-to-end encryption is coming to Microsoft Teams; know when

Announced in March by Microsoft, end-to-end encryption support may soon land on Teams. The software giant is expected to start releasing the feature in early July and hopes to complete it in two to three weeks.

To support security and compliance requirements, enterprise IT will have complete control over who can use the system in the organization. A new policy will be added and will have a parameter to enable encryption for individual calls.

By default, the technology will be disabled. End-to-end encryption, or E2EE as it is also known, can be manually enabled for the entire organization or restricted to just a subset of users, such as bosses or people handling sensitive information.

If authorized by the administrator, the end user will see the option in their settings, which should be activated whenever necessary. Encrypted calls only support basic features such as audio, video, screen sharing and chat.

End-to-end encryption is a technology capable of scrambling information that can only be read by the sender and recipient, as only they have the decryption key. Any intermediary that accesses the data will not be able to understand it because it is not authorized.

Microsoft Teams will support using E2EE for calls ad hoc between two people, to provide more security in the transmission of confidential information, such as passwords. It will only work if both ends have the option enabled — at this initial moment, it will only be valid for customers running the app on desktop and mobile phones.