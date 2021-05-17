Even without an official date for the exam, it is already possible to make an application for exemption from the registration fee for the National High School Examination (Enem) 2021. The request is made virtually on the exam participant’s page, which also allows you to justify the absence in the 2020 edition. The deadline for requesting an exemption lasts from 17 to 28 May, with results released on 9 June. Whoever had the request denied can appeal the decision between June 14th and 18th, and the final results of the appeal will be released on the 25th of the same month.

The following groups can apply for exemption: enrolled in the last year of high school in 2021 through the public school system; students who attended all high school in the public system or with a full scholarship in the private system, provided that they have a monthly family income per capita equal to or less than 1.5 minimum wages; individuals in a situation of economic vulnerability, as evidenced by the Social Registration Number (NIS), with per capita monthly income of up to 1.5 minimum wages or monthly family income of up to three minimum wages.

To place your order by computer or cell phone, it is necessary to fill in personal details, school grade, contact information and a questionnaire of 25 questions. The progress of the request can be followed on the participant’s own page. It is important to note that asking for an exemption from the registration fee does not mean enrolling in Enem – the official dates have not yet been released. See the step by step below.

Enem 2021: how to request exemption from the registration fee

Step 1: access the INEP participant page clicking here. Then, in the chat with the virtual assistant, select “Justification of absence / exemption”;

Step 2: in the chat response field, enter CPF and date of birth, when requested. Then click on “Start the absence / exemption justification”;

Step 3: then read the terms and check the option to proceed;

Step 4: the system uses the data registered with the IRS. Confirm them and proceed;

Step 5: then enter your zip code;

Step 6: then answer two multiple-choice questions about your current high school situation;

Step 7: choose a type of education and inform the year of completion to proceed;

Step 8: before proceeding, confirm all your data entered. Mark the highlighted option and press “Next”;

Step 9: then complete a socioeconomic questionnaire. There are 25 multiple choice questions;

Step 10: on the next screen, enter contact information and press “Next”;

Step 11: the page will inform you that the request for exemption from the registration fee was created successfully. Use this same portal to track the order’s progress.

Following these steps, it is possible to ask for the tax exemption in Enem registration between 17 and 28 May.