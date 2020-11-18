Epic and Spotify criticize Apple for cutting App Store fee for other companies

Apple will have a reduced rate of 15% for developers with revenue of up to $ 1 million; App Store targeted by antitrust lawsuits

THE Apple announced on Wednesday (18) a new initiative called App Store Small Business Program: developers with revenue of up to $ 1 million in store in 2020 will be able to pay a reduced rate of 15%, instead of 30%, on transactions on next year. Epic Games, about the game Fortnite, and Spotify criticize the program saying it is a “calculated move” to avoid antitrust investigations.

App Store on iPhone (Image: André Fogaça / Tecnoblog)

Apple’s initiative works like this: it will identify companies that had revenues of up to $ 1 million on the App Store in 2020, after discounting store fees. This includes the revenue of each developer on all platforms, that is, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

In a statement, Apple points out that developers on the App Store have access to specialized software, a secure payment interface and more than 250,000 APIs, including HealthKit (health), ARKit (augmented reality) and Core ML (machine learning).

Apple does not mention this for nothing: in antitrust cases, it advocates charging fees on the App Store arguing that this serves to finance the various services offered to developers. And it is quite obvious that this initiative only came about because the company is under investigation in the USA and Europe.

Epic and Spotify criticize Apple

The new program may benefit thousands of developers on the App Store, but it has already received criticism from Epic Games and Spotify – companies that will not be able to participate in the Small Business Program for earning more than $ 1 million.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney says in a statement to The Verge: “That would be something to celebrate if it weren’t for Apple’s calculated move to divide app developers and preserve its monopoly on stores and payments, again breaking the promise to treat all developers equally.”

For the executive, Apple would be trying to “remove enough critics so that they can get away with blocking competition and its 30% tax on most in-app purchases”. He also calls Amazon a “thief baron” – a term that really exists – for having a special agreement and paying a 15% fee on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Spotify believes that “this measure further demonstrates that App Store policies are arbitrary and fickle.” The streaming service accuses Apple of anti-competitive practices, saying it is at a disadvantage with services like Apple Music that do not pay the 30% fee.