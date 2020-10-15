EpiVacCorona: after Sputnik V, Russia presents 2nd vaccine against COVID-19

Russia has just obtained approval for a second vaccine against COVID-19, two months after announcing Sputnik V, which has sparked controversy for not being presented with reliable evidence of its effectiveness.

The new formula, called EpiVacCorona, has not yet entered phase 3 of testing, which happens on humans, on a large scale. The announcement of the new vaccine was made on Wednesday (14) by Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, at a government meeting, with the promise of creating a partnership with other countries for external distribution. “We need to increase the production of the first and second vaccines. We will continue to cooperate with our foreign partners and promote the vaccine abroad,” said the president.

Image: Reproduction / Cottonbro / Pexels

The development of doses has been carried out by the Vector Institute, in Siberia, and 100 volunteers aged between 18 and 60 years were selected for the initial tests, who received the dose in the capital Novosibirsk. The results of this initial phase are yet to be released, while phase 3 on a large scale has not yet begun. The start is expected between November and December, and should involve 30,000 volunteers, 5,000 of whom are residents of the Siberia region.

Sputnik-V

In August, Russia announced that it was the first country to obtain approval for a vaccine, in this case Sputnik-V, even without the proper tests having been done and its results presented. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, with Putin’s promise to be a safe and effective formula, and that one of his daughters had already received a dose. So far, however, the vaccine has not yet started to be commercialized.

Source: Forbes, Reuters