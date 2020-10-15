Home Technology Tech news EpiVacCorona: after Sputnik V, Russia presents 2nd vaccine against COVID-19
TechnologyTech news

EpiVacCorona: after Sputnik V, Russia presents 2nd vaccine against COVID-19

By kenyan

Russia has just obtained approval for a second vaccine against COVID-19, two months after announcing Sputnik V, which has sparked controversy for not being presented with reliable evidence of its effectiveness.

The new formula, called EpiVacCorona, has not yet entered phase 3 of testing, which happens on humans, on a large scale. The announcement of the new vaccine was made on Wednesday (14) by Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, at a government meeting, with the promise of creating a partnership with other countries for external distribution. “We need to increase the production of the first and second vaccines. We will continue to cooperate with our foreign partners and promote the vaccine abroad,” said the president.

Image: Reproduction / Cottonbro / Pexels

The development of doses has been carried out by the Vector Institute, in Siberia, and 100 volunteers aged between 18 and 60 years were selected for the initial tests, who received the dose in the capital Novosibirsk. The results of this initial phase are yet to be released, while phase 3 on a large scale has not yet begun. The start is expected between November and December, and should involve 30,000 volunteers, 5,000 of whom are residents of the Siberia region.

Sputnik-V

In August, Russia announced that it was the first country to obtain approval for a vaccine, in this case Sputnik-V, even without the proper tests having been done and its results presented. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, with Putin’s promise to be a safe and effective formula, and that one of his daughters had already received a dose. So far, however, the vaccine has not yet started to be commercialized.

Source: Forbes, Reuters

Related news

Tech news

Natural compound in satellites can make atmospheric re-entry safer

kenyan -
With a view to making the reentry of satellites into the Earth's atmosphere safer, the European Space Agency (ESA) is working on a...
Read more
Tech news

Official Huawei Mate 40 teaser reveals different camera

kenyan -
Huawei released a teaser this morning for the launch event of the Mate 40 cell phone. In addition to the date of the...
Read more
Tech news

Will Apple reduce its environmental impact with iPhones 12 without chargers? Calm down

kenyan -
If you haven't been defrosted in the last 45 minutes, you should know that Apple announced last Tuesday the long-awaited iPhone 12, the...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

iPhone 12: release date could be announced in a few hours,...

Tech news kenyan -
Apple must announce the official date for the launch of iPhone 12 and its variants within a few hours, is what the newest rumor...
Read more

COVID-19 | Novavax vaccine will be tested on 10,000 people...

Tech news kenyan -
In the race for an effective and safe vaccine against the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), there are already 11 immunizers in the last and...
Read more

Songs uploaded to YouTube Music can now be streamed to smart...

Tech news kenyan -
A few months ago, Google began to allow the migration of various content from Play Music to YouTube Music, in order to make the...
Read more

Realme 7i announced in India with a RAM option and more...

Tech news kenyan -
The device is considered a redesigned version of Realme 7, delivering an attractive general set within the category in which it falls. It...
Read more

India launches new program to surpass China and expand smartphone production

Tech news kenyan -
India has been able to take advantage of the trade war between China and the United States. The country's main objective is to...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke